The West Ham United keeper has moved to Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi has joined Motherwell on a season-long loan deal from West Ham United.

The 21-year-old Hungarian youth international has flown out to the Netherlands to join his new teammates on their pre-season training camp. Hegyi joined the Hammers in 2019, having been scouted from Szombathelyi Haladás in Hungary.

Hegyi worked his way up to becoming first-choice keeper for West Ham’s U23s, and was their captain during the 2022/23 campaign. He featured in the senior Hungarian squad in March 2023 after appearing in their youth sides, going out on loan to Stevenage last season.

He made six appearances before going out on loan to Dutch side FC Den Bosch for the second half of the term, where he became first choice and kept six clean sheets in 17 appearances. Hegyi has extended his contract with the Irons until summer 2027, with the option of a further year.

Boss Stuart Kettlewell had been looking for a new goalkeeper after number one Liam Kelly’s departure, and Hegyi joins Aston Oxborough between the sticks at the Premiership side. Kettlewell said: “Krisztian arrived late last night. I’m pleased he has been able to join up with his new teammates and spend time with his new teammates.