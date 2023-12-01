Significant investment in improved drainage and groundworks have been carried out at the venue.

Golf It! is back this Saturday 2nd December with a new look driving range and newly insulated, heated Hub to let players and families enjoy the delights from Big Feed in a warm, cosy indoor area complete with fireplace.

With Scotland’s favourite food trucks and a whole bunch of festive action to get excited about, from Santa’s favourite films to hot espresso cocktails… plus the man in red himself, there is so much going on in December.

But the big news is the return of the range. The team at Golf It!, led by Russ Smith, have invested heavily in upgrading the surface at the range after overwhelming traffic due to incredible demand in the opening eight weeks of the family and community golf entertainment venue.

Over 60,000 visitors and two million balls were hit in just eight weeks – the target for the full first year was four million balls – so the constant ball collection required directly impacted the ground.

The ground is now pristine with huge investment in improved drainage and groundworks – as well as a new solution to collecting the balls in the form of four high-tech robots.

Russ said: “Since opening in August the reaction from the people of Glasgow in general and especially our friends in the local community has been mind-blowing.

“No-one could have hoped for let alone predicted the numbers we had through the doors and hitting balls all day every day – so we had to act. It’s vital to us to have the absolute best of facilities at all times for our players and visitors so we have invested heavily to ensure things stay that way.

“The range is looking beautiful – we’re really excited to show it off to everyone and we’re thrilled to be open for bookings as normal from Saturday.”

The range is fully open with last minute bookings available THIS weekend – from Saturday morning at 10am until 10pm – so book now at golf-it.com.

Of course everything else on site is open too, so the indoor games room with golf holes themed on other games like pool and pinball, as well as three incredible outdoor Adventure Golf courses and our Park Golf family fun game, are operating as usual.

Russ said: “It’s really exciting to be fully operational again and we’re looking forward to welcoming familiar and new players to Golf It! this weekend – everything is ready to go and we have added a few little new touches we think people will really love and appreciate.

“Plus our friends and partners at Big Feed have properly outdone themselves – it’s going to be a Christmas wonderland.

“We have so much happening through December to really bring the festive season alive for our players– from Christmas movies to Santa’s grotto, plus Christmas quiz nights on Wednesdays, free board games, live music Fridays and special seasonal cocktails and menus from the best street food traders in the country.