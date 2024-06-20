The midfielder has signed for Motherwell | SNS Group

The former Hearts, St Johnstone and Hamilton star has signed for Motherwell, as a star departs.

Ross Callachan has vowed to put a year of injury woe behind him after signing a one-year deal at Motherwell.

The former Hearts midfielder missed last season at Ross County through a serious knee injury, and left at the end of his contract. He has the option of a further year at Motherwell as part of his deal, with previous clubs also including Hamilton Accies, St Johnstone, Raith Rovers and Dundee.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “I’m delighted to have Ross at the club. He’s been unfortunate over the past year with certain injuries that forced an extended spell on the sidelines, but Ross has recovered well and is ready to kick on this season.

“Ross is an experienced professional especially throughout Scottish football, and we believe he can really add quality to our midfield.”

Callachan has been in Fir Park and already met with some of his new teammates - including Sam Nicholson - and can’t wait to put a tough injury spell behind him. He didn’t feature at all last season, playing 66 times for Ross County after arriving in 2021.

The 30-year-old’s most productive Premiership term came for Hamilton in 20/21, where he netted 10 times with four assists. He added: “I can’t wait to get back onto the pitch.

“Last year was a tough season for myself personally, but my recovery has gone to plan and the opportunity to play for Motherwell was something I simply couldn’t turn down. This feels like the perfect next step in my career.”

Meanwhile, Ross Tierney has returned to Irish side Bohemian F.C. for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old made 38 appearances, scoring four goals after arriving in 2021, spending last term at Walsall in England.