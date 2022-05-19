The final ended in heartbreak for everyone involved with Rangers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UEFA Europa League Final 2022 was a dramatic and tense affair between two sides desperate to hold their nerve and seal the win.

In the end, it was settled in arguably the cruellest of ways a football match can be decided, and it was Rangers who suffered heartbreak on Spanish shores.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what was to note from the match which was the dramatic conclusion of the European competition this season, and also where the 2023 final will be held.

What was the score of the match?

The final of the 2022 UEFA Europa League took place in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, Spain.

After 90 minutes, the two sides were level at 1-1 following a nervy affair.

After an extra 30 minutes of extra time, there was still no way of separating Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers.

As a result of this, the match went to a penalty shootout, which the German side won 5-4 to make sure the trophy would head back to Frankfurt.

How did the match play out?

A packed stadium welcomed the two sides out onto the pitch ahead of kick off in the showpiece final.

The first half was cagey and nervous, much as you may expect in such a high profile fixture.

The stifling Seville heat led the players grabbing a drink with half an hour gone, and by this time both sides had settled into a rhythm.

We were made to wait until the 57 minute for the opening goal, but it was certainly worth it from a Rangers perspective.

Forward Joe Aribo capitalised on a mistake from Djibril Sow and kept his composure to squeeze the ball past the diving Frankfurt goalkeeper.

Cue pandemonium in Seville, Glasgow, and wherever else Rangers fans were watching on from.

Unfortunately, the leveller came less than 10 minutes later, and the goal from Rafael Borre ensured that the match would go the full distance.

The shootout was near perfect for both sides, but on-loan Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey saw his spot kick saved.

This was the deciding factor, and what made sure Frankfurt would win the final.

Where can I watch highlights?

To watch back the highlights or the final, check out BT Sport’s official Youtube channel.

BT Sport showed the final live for free on its channel and app.

What did James Tavernier say after the final?

Rangers captain James Tavernier told BT Sport following the defeat that he was “devastated” but also that he is “proud” of his team mates.

He said: "I’m devastated. I’m proud of every single one of the lads, the club and the fans.

"We wanted to make everyone proud but we didn’t get over the line. To lose on penalties it hurts. We went toe-to-toe with them.”

Rangers play in the final of the Scottish Cup this weekend against Hearts, something Taverneier touched upon.

He added: "It gives us fuel to push us on, we want to be back in these finals and we have a massive game on Saturday.

"We are a close-knit group, we’ll get around each other. We’ll recover well because we have a massive game this weekend."

Where is the 2023 Europa League Final going to be held?

The 2022 chapter of the Europa League has come to a conclusion, but qualifying and preparation for the 2023 tournament will be getting underway soon.