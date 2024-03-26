Scotland vs Northern Ireland: TV channel, venue, how to watch, latest odds & more
A home-nations affair is set to take place on Tuesday as Scotland entertain Northern Ireland as part of their Euro 2024 preparations.
Steve Clarke’s men are aiming to put Friday’s humiliating 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands behind them against fellow UK opposition. Not since 1983 have the Tartan Army tasted defeat to Northern Ireland when goals from Norman Whiteside and Sammy McIlroy earned a 2-0 win at Windsor Park.
Since then, Scotland have earned three wins and a draw, with the most recent fixture taking place at Hampden Park in 2015. Christophe Berra proved the hero that day and Clarke’s side will fancy their chances of extending that unbeaten run.
Scotland are preparing for consecutive Euro campaigns for the first time in their history - creating a fever pitch of excitement across the country. GlasgowWorld has profiled how fans can tune in to the Northern Ireland clash.
When is Scotland vs Northern Ireland?
Scotland take on Northern Ireland on Tuesday, March 26 at Hampden Park. The game will kick off at 7.45pm GMT.
How to watch Scotland vs Northern Ireland
There are three platforms viewers can choose to watch the game on. Viaplay Sports will broadcast the match, with coverage starting from 7pm.
Alternatively, BBC Scotland and BBC Three are showing the fixture. Build-up is set to start at 7.30pm on BBC platforms, including the iPlayer if streaming via a mobile or tablet device.
Latest odds
As expected, the Tartan Army are favourites given their home advantage and Northern Ireland’s plight in recent times. Bookmakers price Scotland at around 1/2, with the visitors 11/2 and the draw 3/1.
