The player has been suspended

The player in the Scottish Premiership has been hit with a suspension.

A star at a Scottish Premiership club has been suspended over an alleged incident in Glasgow city centre.

Shaun Rooney is currently with St Mirren, having joined the Paisley-based side this summer after time at Fleetwood Town. He has made 10 appearances for the Buddies including a goal in the Europa Conference League vs Valur on his debut.

St Mirren have issued the suspension on a precautionary basis after the right-back made them aware of his involvement of an alleged incident that is said to have happened last week. Rooney started his career at Queen’s Park before featuring for Dunfermline Athletic, York City, Queen of the South, Inverness CT, St Johnstone, Fleetwood Town and now St Mirren.

A club statement reads: “St Mirren Football Club has suspended Shaun Rooney today, on a precautionary basis, after he disclosed to the club his involvement in an alleged incident in Glasgow City Centre last week.

“The club will now undertake a full investigation into this incident and will make no further comment during this process.”

Police Scotland has now confirmed that Rooney has been arrested and charged with assaulting a woman plus causing a disturbance in a Glasgow city centre takeaway.

A statement reads: “A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a woman and a breach of the peace at a takeaway premises in Queen Street, Glasgow, in the early hours of Thursday, September 19. He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Stephen Robinson’s side are in action this week. They take on Motherwell at Fir Park having achieved a 2-1 victory at home to Hearts in their last Premiership tussle.