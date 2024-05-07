CM Punk is one of WWE’s biggest stars and could return to action in Glasgow (Pic: Getty)

WWE superstar CM Punk has dropped a major hint about a potential main event level match up that could take place in Glasgow next month.

The ‘Voice of the Voiceless’ has been feuding with fellow former WWE Champion and Scotland’s own Drew McIntyre for months now but injuries have prevented the two from facing off in a match. It now looks possible that wrestling fans could get the pay off to the rivalry, which dates back to January’s Royal Rumble event, at Clash at the Castle.

The world famous sports entertainment company will be bringing their performers to Glasgow on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 for a double header of shows at the OVO Hydro. The action starts with weekly show Friday Night Smackdown as the lead to the Premium Live Event show Clash at the Castle.

What did CM Punk say and will he face Drew McIntyre in Glasgow?

Punk and McIntyre’s rivalry dates back to the Royal Rumble in January where the Scottish Warrior injured the Second City Saint in the Royal Rumble match which was Punk’s return bout with the WWE after a decade away. The Chicago native has not been able to compete since, including missing out on a match at Wrestlemania, with Ayr born McIntyre gloating in his absence.

McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania last month but was attacked post-match by Punk, who had been serving as special guest commentator, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and take the championship title for himself.

The Scottish competitor has since suffered his own injury which is currently keeping him out of action but both superstars have been furthering the storyline in recent weeks without ever getting physical. On last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Punk took to the microphone to run-down McIntyre but it was his comments after the promo that will have caught the attention of some.

Speaking directly to the camera without his microphone, and his music playing in the background, Punk said: "If you make me go to Glasgow, Scotland I'm going to be hiding in a bowl of haggis and I'm going to pop out and I'm going to break your face."

Ever since the announcement of Clash at the Castle taking place in Glasgow, fans have been speculating that this could be the event where we finally see Punk and McIntyre face off in a match. Although neither has confirmed if they will be medically cleared to compete at the event, Punk is no longer wearing an arm brace to support his torn tricep while McIntyre’s injury does initially appear to be all too severe.