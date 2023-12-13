Glasgow charity appeals for support of partying public this weekend

Ahead of the Glasgow festive season’s biggest party weekend, one city charity already helping thousands of families this winter is appealing to the public for a little extra support.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow the Caring City has so far raised thousands of pounds to fund welfare packs for families, as well as collecting tonnes of clothing and toys which will be donated to those in most need.

Partying Glaswegians can do their bit this week and weekend – simply by visiting the charity’s shopfront at 43 Hope Street and tapping to donate £5, which takes a matter of seconds.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

This innovative fundraising facility, to support those suffering most during the cost-of-living crisis, is part of wider Christmas campaign by the charity which includes a new partnership with 5pm.co.uk launched in late November.

Glasgow the Caring City’s operations director Ross Galbraith led by example at the weekend, embarking on a night time fundraising walk from Glasgow to Greenock and raising almost £1,000 in the process.

He said: “Our ‘Tis The Season To Be Caring appeal for Christmas 2023 has so far generated funds and donations to ensure we will help thousands of families this winter – but we want to do more, reach more and help more.

“Situation Critical is how we describe this year’s appeal, which reflects the desperate situation facing far too many people. And it’s never been so easy to help – our tap to donate facility on Hope Street allows members of the public to make a donation in a matter of seconds, but the impact of that donation can be far-reaching.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A huge thanks is due to everyone who has supported our appeal so far and we hope the week ahead and weekend especially can maximise our efforts to help as many people in need as possible.”