Catching a Rangers game abroad isn’t too difficult if you’re in a popular British tourist destination like Benidorm or Tenerife - but further afield in places like Thailand and America it can be a little bit harder.

There’s Rangers fans all over the world - whether they’re Scottish expats living or working abroad, or if they picked up a love of the team despite having never been to Scotland - meaning there’s plenty of great pubs across the world with incredible atmospheres to watch the Rangers games.

If you’re on holiday on matchday you will want to be amongst fans, and these international pubs are the best place to find them outside of Scotland.

Take a look below at our list of the 11 best Rangers pubs around the world to watch the next big match!

1 . Murphy’s Pub, Orlando Over in Florida, you can enjoy the next big Rangers Game in sunny Orlando. | Contributed

2 . The Fox and Hounds, Los Angeles Another American Rangers Supporters Club, the L.A. True Blues (established 1997) meet up in the old British boozer, The Fox and Hounds, studio city, California | Contributed

3 . The Sportsman Bar, Thailand Over in Thailand, all the Bangkok Bears meet up in The Sportsman to watch the Rangers games. | Bangkok Bears