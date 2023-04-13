Eighties electronic pioneer Gary Numan set for Glasgow show

Gary Numan is set to change things up a bit on this latest tour

Eighties icon Gary Numan is set to visit Glasgow later this year on his acoustic tour.

He will play at Saint Luke’s in Glasgow’s East End on October 9 which is likely to attract a lot of interest from concertgoers as he has retained a bit of a cult following through the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Numan last performed in the city in May 2022 on his ‘Intruder’ tour playing a 20 song setlist at the O2 Academy.

Most Popular

The performance included hits such as ‘Cars’, ‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric’ and ‘Metal’ but on this latest tour, the old classics will be that bit different as they will be performed acoustically.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The album ‘The Pleasure Principle’ shot him to fame in 1979 and he is considered to be a pioneer of electronic music having a string of hits in the early 1980s.

On that tour in the late seventies he played at Glasgow’s famous Apollo Theatre with thanks to Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark as his support act. It cost a grand total of £3 for a ticket as he wooed his audience.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday 21 April and will be available to purchase here.

Advertisement