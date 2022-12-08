Kenny Lee Roberts released his new EP, Hardwired, last Friday, December 2, ahead of a gig at Saint Luke’s on Sunday.

Kenny Lee Roberts has had quite a year in 2022, from recording and releasing with Woody of the Bay City Rollers to playing Saint Luke’s last Sunday, playing his own p**-up in a brewery and working with long-term partner in crime John McLaughlin.

With a show at Saint Luke’s last Sunday to debut his new EP Hardwired that released last Friday, December 2, complete with a BIG cover of one of his favourite artists, he’s finishing off the year in style – and already has plans for an album and much more in early 2023. Teasing another album to come in the near future as well.

Kenny said: “The second studio album entitled No Talc On The Dance Floor is now in the bag, with 11 new original tracks and one cover. With the introduction of more horns and brass this album takes on a more soulful feel, mixed with the usual nods to Americana and rock influences drawn from over the years.

“We wanted to give people a taste of what’s coming, so thought a four-track EP is the perfect way to do that, with the full album coming around February. The EP, Hardwired, showcases the mixture of styles with guitar-driven songs, horns and general mayhem all in the mix, topped off with a fun cover version.

“The EP is out today ahead of the Saint Luke’s show on Sunday – quite a weekend ahead.”

The Rateliff cover – S.O.B. – went down a storm at the Tut’s show, so it was a no-brainer to include it on this release.

Kenny said: “We have always dropped a cover or two in our studio recordings, from Springsteen to Soft Cell!! It always helps to promote your own music by trying to reach a wider musical audience.

“I am a big fan of Nathaniel Rateliff and the song S.O.B. in particular, as it’s a tune that fits in seamlessly with our own set and is a great song to perform live. One of those tunes that people know but are not sure where from. A lot of fans think it is one of my own songs and with a great track like this I don’t rush to correct them, I’ll admit.

“We tried it out for the first time at the King Tut’s gig and it went down really well so we have kept it in the set.”

Playing Tut’s is a landmark moment for ANY artist, and Kenny admits sitting in the legendary tiny dressing room waiting to go on was special, thinking of the big names who had done so in the past.

Kenny went on to say:“Tut’s was so much fun to do and was a really great night, playing such an iconic venue where I have watched so many bands myself over the years. The band worked so hard in the limited time we had during the run up to the show, to get the set knocked into shape ready to put on a show. I was delighted with the way the gig went and the turn out and reaction from the very lively audience.

“It really was a great show. It is always nice to see people in the crowd singing along to songs you have written, especially as they tend to get the lyrics right, unlike myself. When you see all the names of the artists on the famous King Tut’s stairs who have performed there over the years it is very humbling that I was able to play on the same stage. Sitting in the dressing room waiting to go on stage I did have a think about which famous artists might have sat in the same seat before me.

“I also took a Sharpie Pen with me to add my own name to the iconic stairs with all the names who have played there on them, but security soon scuppered my plan. Tut’s management are having a meeting in the new year about the next lot of names on the stairs so fingers crossed I scrape in!”

Kenny’s other more unusual show this year came at Hidden Lane Brewery in Finnieston, and it’s sparked a few collab ideas for 2023. He’s certainly not one for your standard show.

The artist continued:“Yes, that was a great night too. We put on a smaller, more intimate gig at the Hidden Lane Brewery to give a first live playing of some new songs to some press, music people and friends. A brilliant venue and great beer, what is not to like. The plan was to fill everyone full of free beer and then play the new tunes, foolproof plan.

“I don’t think I know how to do a ‘normal’ show, or what is classed as normal. What is important to me is that we put on a great show and that everyone who kindly comes along has a great night and goes away feeling they have been thoroughly entertained.”

Kenny Lee Roberts, pictured in front, released his new EP last week