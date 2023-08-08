The exhibition aims to capture the culture and essence of Glasgow for an international audience

A Glaswegian photographer has launched ‘A Love Letter to Glasgow’ exhibition in Edinburgh during the fringe festival this month.

Iain Clark will be hosting his fifth solo exhibition, A Love Letter to Glasgow, in the capital this month alongside the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival.

The photo exhibition features work by the photographic artist, and aims to showcase a series of images ‘capturing the essence and beauty of Glasgow’ - with a focus on street photography, and portraits of famous Glaswegians and Glasgow landmarks (like Billy Connolly and the Barrowlands ballroom.

Iain Clark’s work features in the permanent collections of The Scottish National Portrait Gallery, The National Portrait Gallery, and in numerous collections in the UK, Europe, the United States and India.

The Glasgow artist & photographer will bring his unique style and vision to the heart of Scotland’s cultural scene at the Edinburgh Festival - shining a light on Glasgow during Edinburgh’s busiest time was a conscious decision by artist Iain, with the two cities’ friendly rivalry well-known to even the most out-of-the-loop tourists.

Commenting on the exhibition, Iain Clark said: “My intimate affection for Glasgow is demonstrated by unveiling a deep sense of community amongst its vivid characters – my tribute to a city that embraces and inspires all who are fortunate enough to call it home. Street photography is the lifeblood of the exhibition and it illuminates the ordinary and the extraordinary alike.

“The anonymous faces of passers-by intertwine with the familiar visages of local legends, each expressing the collective spirit that reverberates within the city.”

The exhibition offers a captivating and intimate look at Glasgow, exploring the city’s vibrant and diverse character. Clark’s photographs are a celebration of Glasgow’s people, its architecture, and its culture - presented through his lens with a keen eye for detail and composition.

Jane Frame, Doubtfire Gallery Director, said: “We are thrilled to host Iain Clark’s ‘A Love Letter to Glasgow’ exhibition during the Edinburgh Festival. The images are a poignant tribute to Glasgow and its people, and we are excited to share this work with the many people who descend on Edinburgh throughout the festival and residents alike.”

‘A Love Letter to Glasgow’ will run from August 2 to September 2 at Doubtfire Gallery on Wednesdays to Sundays 12pm - 4pm, located at 28 North West Circus Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6TP.

1 . Artist and photographer, Iain Clark Glaswegian photographer, Iain Clark, created the exhibition to run concurrently with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

2 . Barrowland Ballroom The Barrowland Ballroom facade, interpreted in yellow by artist Iain Clark

3 . Three sisters Three sisters in Glasgow - a piece of street photography by Iain Clark

4 . The Big Yin A portrait of a Glasgow legend, Billy Connolly, by Iain Clark will be in place at the exhibition

