New Glasgow record store welcomes shoppers to Sauchiehall Street opening today

Assai Records will be a welcome addition to Glasgow city centre

Glasgow’s newest record store Assai Records has opened its door to the public for the firs time today.

The new shop is situated on Sauchiehall Street just a stones throw away form the Glasgow Film Theatre and is a welcome addition to the city’s buzzing music scene. This venture is Assai’s third shop having already opened stores in Dundee and Edinburgh.

There is still a huge demand for vinyl records in the city and this opening may provide the street with a boost having struggled in recent years due to the pandemic and other issues.

Assai Records Sauchiehall Street Glasgow

Assai Records has been on a journey in recent years and continues to grow from strength to strength having opened their first store up back in 2015.

Scottish band Brownbear were the first act to perform in the shop with Assai being well-known for hosting in-store live events which has included the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender in their other premises.

The new outlet will join the likes of Monorail Music, Love Music and Missing Records as record stores in the city centre.

