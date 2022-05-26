Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The timeless sounds inspired by life round the New Jersey Shore will be duly provided by The Springsteen Sessions who are ready to take the audience on a musical journey down E Street.

Covering over four decades of the inimitable handiwork of The Boss, this tight unit of accomplished musicians tear into mighty classics such as Born to Run, 10th Avenue Freeze Out, Jungleland and Rosalita.