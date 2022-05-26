The timeless sounds inspired by life round the New Jersey Shore will be duly provided by The Springsteen Sessions who are ready to take the audience on a musical journey down E Street.
Covering over four decades of the inimitable handiwork of The Boss, this tight unit of accomplished musicians tear into mighty classics such as Born to Run, 10th Avenue Freeze Out, Jungleland and Rosalita.
The Concert Hall will be staging the re-scheduled A Night At The Darts show on the same night. A newly issued line-up will feature Raymond van Barneveld, Darryl Gurney, Simon Whitlock and Robert Thornton. For more information call the Box Office on 01698 274545 or visit culturenl.co.uk