Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
49 minutes ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
1 hour ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
1 hour ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
3 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
3 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog

Watch: Susie McCabe on her Femme Fatality show, growing up as a Glaswegian girl, and societal expectations of women

“Generally the men in your family are way weaker than the women in your family”

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:07 BST

We headed down to Citizen M to catch up with Susie McCabe ahead of her sell-out shows at the King’s Theatre last weekend to close out the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Susie’s show, Femme Fatality, focuses on herself and the women in her life - the expectations placed on them by a male-dominated society, and failing to live up to those imposed responsibilities.

A big part of her show revolves around the idea of the matriarchy, and women in her life that she finds inspiring and empowering - explaining in her family unit, and most she’s encountered in Glasgow, are headed over by the women; the grannies, the aunties, and the mammy’s who rule the roost.

Most Popular

    Susie McCabe is now taking her Femme Fatality show on tour following on from her shows at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival. The Glasgow comedians stand-up set was one of the fasting selling events out of 450 different comedy gigs.

    You may recognise Susie McCabe from one of her several TV appearances - having appeared on Have I Got News for You, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, and Question Time.

    Susie McCabe will be getting loads of laughs at BTWSusie McCabe will be getting loads of laughs at BTW
    Susie McCabe will be getting loads of laughs at BTW

    Susie was also in the running for the the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, chosen by the Big Yin himself, but was beat out by fellow Glasgow Comic Janey Godley.

    You can watch our interview with Susie McCabe at the top of this article, or on our Dailymotion page!

    Glasgow