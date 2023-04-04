“Generally the men in your family are way weaker than the women in your family”

We headed down to Citizen M to catch up with Susie McCabe ahead of her sell-out shows at the King’s Theatre last weekend to close out the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Susie’s show, Femme Fatality, focuses on herself and the women in her life - the expectations placed on them by a male-dominated society, and failing to live up to those imposed responsibilities.

A big part of her show revolves around the idea of the matriarchy, and women in her life that she finds inspiring and empowering - explaining in her family unit, and most she’s encountered in Glasgow, are headed over by the women; the grannies, the aunties, and the mammy’s who rule the roost.

Susie McCabe is now taking her Femme Fatality show on tour following on from her shows at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival. The Glasgow comedians stand-up set was one of the fasting selling events out of 450 different comedy gigs.

You may recognise Susie McCabe from one of her several TV appearances - having appeared on Have I Got News for You, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, and Question Time.

Susie McCabe will be getting loads of laughs at BTW

Susie was also in the running for the the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, chosen by the Big Yin himself, but was beat out by fellow Glasgow Comic Janey Godley.

