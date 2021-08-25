Who is street artist Pall3y? Where can I find their work?

Murals, graffiti and street art have helped bring some of Glasgow’s greyest areas to life.

A piece featuring Daft Punk can be found on North Frederick Street.

From huge works featuring St Mungo and the Glasgow Panda, to smaller works by graffiti artists such as Bear Rebel, the city is full of great pieces of art.

And contributing to that collection is Pall3y.

Who is Pall3y: Like many street artists, the actual identity of Pall3y has not been revealed. According to their Instragram page, they are inspired by everything from the ‘80s to ‘beyond the time and space continuum’.

What works have they done: A ‘spiritual’ version of Madonna and Ziggy Stardust are among the popular figures recreated around the city, while other pop culture figures like ET, Snoopy, and C3P0 and R2D2 are also among Pall3y’s creations.

Where can I find them: Pall3y’s Instagram page features their work, with each picture giving details on where they can be found. Many are in the city centre, including Mitchell Street and North Frederick Street, while others can be found in the south side and the west end.