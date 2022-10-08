The former fighter pilot, musician, astronaut, and author will host a show in Glasgow next year.

Superstar astronaut – and occasional musician – Chris Hadfield is coming back to the UK and Ireland with a new and exclusive tour for 2023, and will be stopping over in Glasgow.

‘On Earth And Space – Chris Hadfield’s Guide To The Cosmos’ will see the Canadian astronaut and former commander of the International Space Station share his thoughts on the new age of space travel and what it will mean for life on Earth.

The first Canadian to walk in space, Chris came to attention during his time on the ISS, when he recorded a version of David Bowie’s hit Space Oddity on board, and through documenting his journey via social media.

During these unique live events, Chris Hadfield will share unheard tales of space voyages and human exploration for all ages, as seen through his eyes as an astronaut – using multimedia imagery and music to bring these stories to life.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield will host a show in Glasgow next summer.

The tour visits Glasgow’s SEC on Saturday, June 17, with tickets on general sale now from the Fane website.

Chris will speak with the audience in a Q&A, and share his unique view of our world from a true space explorer’s perspective.

Announcing his latest tour, Chris Hadfield said: "I love the UK and Ireland, so to be coming back and sharing my experiences once again is very exciting.

"We’ll be talking about the latest discoveries and featuring the mind-blowing images recently captured by the James Webb telescope, and space fans will have the chance to ask questions about the amazing worlds out there."

A former fighter pilot and Top Test Pilot in both the US Air Force and US Navy, Chris became a Canadian icon in 2013 when he captivated the world from the ISS, documenting his journey and daily life on board.

His famous cover of David Bowie’s Space Oddity has been watched by hundreds of millions of people, and according to NASA was the first music video made in space. On returning to Earth, he released the album ‘Space Sessions: Songs From A Tin Can.’

