Bastille are performing two gigs in Glasgow this April.

Bastille are about to kick off their UK wide tour, which will see them play venues across the country.

The band are set to play the O2 Academy in Glasgow, and are expected to play their catalogue of hits, including songs from their latest album ‘Give Me The Future’.

So, when are they playing and can you still get tickets to their Glasgow show?

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming shows.

When are Bastille performing in Glasgow?

Glasgow fans will be excited to discover that Bastille are performing one but two shows at the Glasgow O2 Academy.

Their shows will be on the 10, and 11 April 2022.

What is the support act?

Bastille have confirmed an array of great acts that will be opening for the band on their tour.

The support acts confirmed are The Native, DYLAN, and Jack Garratt.

Where else are they playing?

Here’s the full list of their UK tour dates:

Bournemouth International Centre - March 31

Hull Bonus Arena - April 1

London The O2 - April 7

Manchester AO Arena - April 8

Glasgow O2 Academy - April 10-11

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena - April 13

Birmingham O2 Academy - April 14, 15

Plymouth Pavilions - April 17

Brighton Centre - April 18

How can I get tickets to the Glasgow performance?

Tickets for the Sunday 10 April show have sold out.

However, fans will be pleased to know that there are limited seats available for both Glasgow shows.

Tickets for the Monday 11 April gig are available on Ticketmaster . Prices for this show currently start from £40.25, and do not include handling and delivery fees.

What is the setlist?

According to setlist.fm, the Give Me The Future tour set list is:

Future Holds

Quarter Past Midnight

Distorted Light Beam

Things We Lost In The Fire

Power

No Bad Days

Happier (Featuring Marshmello)

Give Me The Future

Good Grief

Pompeii

Shut Off The Lights

Who are Bastille?

Bastille are an English pop-rock band who formed in London in 2010.

Bastille was originally a solo project by frontman Dan Smith. Smith later recruited keyboardist Kyle Simmons, Will Farquason on Guitar and Bass, as well as Chris Wood on drums.

Bastille have seen great success throughout their career, releasing songs like ‘Pompeii’ which ended up going on to be a meteoric hit, and ‘Happier’. Both songs went on to reach over one billion streams on Spotify.

They released their first studio album Bad Blood in 2013, which was a huge success and brought the band into the mainstream. They garnered nominations at the Brit Awards, and their lead single ‘Pompeii’ peaked at number two in the UK Singles Charts.

The band was nominated for four awards at the 2014 Brit Awards, and won British Breakthrough act.

Bastille has collaborated with some of the music industry’s biggest names like Marshmello, Craig David, Alessia Cara and many more.