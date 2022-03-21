Grime legend Stormzy has embarked on his Heavy Is The Head (HITH) world tour - but when is he playing Glasgow?

After being forced to cancel the originally scheduled world tour that was set to play out over 2020/21, Stormzy is officially back.

The world renowned grime superstar kicked off his Heavy is The Head Tour, beginning in Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, where he also announced the release of his third album.

So when can fans see the show in Glasgow, and are there tickets available?

When is Stormzy playing Glasgow?

Glasgow fans will be treated to what is set to be an incredible show as Stormzy will be finishing his tour at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday April 4, 2022.

Who is Stormzy?

Stormzy is a leading artist in the music industry, specifically of the grime genre.

He has made waves since his career first started, winning many awards along the way.

In 2014 and 2015 he won the Best Grime Act at the MOBO Awards and has released two albums, ‘Gang Signs & Prayers’ in 2016 and ‘Heavy is The Head’ in 2019.

In 2019 he landed his first UK number one in ‘Vossi Bop’, and made history that same year as the first UK rapper to headline Glastonbury.

The star shows no signs of slowing down - on the one night, he kicked off his new tour and announced to his fans that a third album is on the way too.

Since becoming a global success, Stormzy has always signalled his intention to make a difference to young people growing up in communities similar to the one he was reared in South Norwood, London.

In August 2018 he announced ‘The Stormzy Scholarship’, which is an annual studentship.

The scholarship is a financial package designed to help two black British students to go to the University of Cambridge.

In early 2022 Stormzy also announced that he will pledge £10m, over 10 years, to organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.

Can I use my tickets for the original Stormzy date for Glasgow?

Tickets bought for the originally scheduled date are valid, and can be used for the new dates.

However, the OVO Hydro has advised that customers check with their ticket providers for more information on the matter.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the Glasgow show with prices ranging from £45.71 - £61.98.

You can grab the few remaining tickets available on the Ticketmaster website .

What songs will Stormzy be playing?

Fans can expect to hear all their favourite songs at the Glasgow show including the popular ‘Vossi Bop’, ‘Big For Your Boots’ and ‘Shut Up’.

Going off the other shows he has performed on the tour so far, other tracks which could be performed in Glasgow by Stormzy include ‘Own it’, ‘Do Better’ and ‘Rainfall’.

Here’s the setlist for one of Stormzy’s most recent concerts in Newcastle:

Big Michael; Audacity; Know Me From; Cold; Handsome; First Thing’s First; Heavy Is The Head; Crown; Superheroes; Do Better; Real Life; One Second; Cigarettes and Cush; Rachael’s Little Brother; Lessons; Rainfall; Don’t Forget To Breathe (interlude); Wiley Flow; Clash; Big For Your Boots; Shut Up; (Album three announcement) - Blinded By Your Grace (Part two) and Vossi Bop.

Where else is Stormzy playing in the UK and Ireland?

13 March: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 March: Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne

16 March: First Direct Arena, Leeds

18 March: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

19 March: AO Arena, Manchester

20 March: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

21 March: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

23 March: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24 March: BIC, Bournemouth

27 March: The O2 Arena, London tickets from April 12, 2021 are valid

28 March: The O2 Arena, London tickets from April 13, 2021 are valid

29 March: The O2 Arena, London tickets from April 14, 2021 are valid

1 April: 3Arena, Dublin tickets from April 2, 2021 are valid

2 April: 3Arena, Dublin tickets from April 3, 2021 are valid