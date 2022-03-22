Rod Stewart is hitting the road - here’s how you can get tickets to his upcoming shows in Glasgow, including the newly added date.

The tour coincides with his most recent album ‘The Tears of Hercules’ which was released on November 12, 2021.

The album is the 31st record he has released, with a catalogue of new and completely original songs.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets to the Glasgow shows.

Who is Rod Stewart?

Sir Rod Stewart released a new album, 'Tears of Hercules', earlier this month.

The rock legend was born in London on January 10, 1945.

Stewart is one of the best selling artists of all time, with his records selling over 250 million units across his impressive 50 year career.

Across his long career the legend has amassed a catalogue of hits, as well as many awards including two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

As well as his successful career in music Rod Stewart is a New York Times bestselling author.

In 2016 he was knighted as ‘Sir Robert Stewart’ by Prince William for services to music and charity at Buckingham Palace.

When will Rod Stewart be in Glasgow?

Fans were overjoyed when Rod Stewart originally announced that he was scheduled to play in Glasgow on 29 November in 2022, at the OVO Hydro arena.

He has since announced a new date, he will now also be playing 3 December 2022.

Where else in the UK is Rod Stewart set to play?

16 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

22 November - The O2, London

25 November - The O2, London New Date

29 November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

2 December - P&J Live, Aberdeen New Date

3 December - OVO Hydro, Glasgow New Date

6 December - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

9 December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

10 December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham New Date

13 December - First Direct Arena, Leeds

14 December - AO Arena, Manchester

17 December - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for his 29 November show at the OVO Hydro are already on sale on Ticketmaster , with prices ranging from £63.65 - £177.15.

Pre-sale for tickets to his newly added date for Glasgow go on sale for OVO members on Tuesday 22 March at 9am.

If you are an O2 customer then you will be able to use your O2 Priority to get your hands on tickets from Wednesday 23 March at 9am.

Live Nation will also be hosting a pre-sale event to give you a better chance of getting tickets before general sale. The event will begin Thursday 24 March at 10.

All pre-sale events will end on Friday 25 March at 9am.

General sale for the Glasgow show goes on sale on Friday 25 March at 9am, and you can get your tickets directly from Ticketmaster.

What songs is Sir Rod Stewart expected to perform?

While there is no official setlist released as of yet, fans can expect to hear all his most famous songs such as Downtown Train, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, and Have I Told You Lately, as well as hits from Stewart’s latest record.

Fans of his latest 31st studio album will be excited to hear it live, as this tour is in support of the ‘The Tears of Hercules’ album.