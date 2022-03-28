Royal Blood’s UK wide tour includes a highly anticipated Glasgow show - but are tickets still available?

The countdown to Royal Blood’s long awaited Glasgow show has officially begun.

The band embarked on their huge UK wide tour in March 2022, beginning in Swansea.

Since their first album the duo have been fan favourites and regularly sell out venues in which they are scheduled to perform.

So, when are the band playing Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Royal Blood playing Glasgow?

Royal Blood are scheduled to perform at the Glasgow OVO Hydro on 3 April 2022.

Where else are Royal Blood playing?

Royal Blood’s UK tour will see them play venues all across the UK in 2022.

The full Royal Blood UK and Ireland tour includes:

March 19 - Swansea Arena, Swansea

March 25 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

March 26 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

March 27 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

March 29 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

March 30 - The O2, London

April 1 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

April 2 - AO Arena, Manchester

April 5 - 3Arena, Dublin

How do I get tickets to the Glasgow concert?

Fans will be pleased to know that tickets are still available for the Glasgow Ovo Hydro show.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster with prices starting as low as £31.45.

Both standing and sitting tickets are still available.

What is the setlist for Royal Blood’s Glasgow show?

Royal Blood have released three successful albums filled with songs adored by fans, leaving them a lengthy catalogue to draw on that attendees will no doubt look forward to.

This is the setlist that the band played for their most recent Mexico show on 21 November in 2021, and could be an indicator for what fans can expect for their UK tour.

Typhoon

Boilermaker

Come on Over

Lights Out

I Only Lie When I Love You

Trouble’s Coming

Little Monster

How Did We Get So Dark?

Ten Tonne Skeleton

Loose Change

Figure It Out

Out of the Black

Who are Royal Blood ?

Royal Blood are known for their alternative rock style, and electrifying performances that leave fans wanting more.

They formed in 2011, and quickly gained worldwide popularity, following their self-titled debut album in 2014, ‘Royal Blood’. This album included the hit single ‘Figure it Out’ which is still a fan favourite eight years on.

They have gone from strength to strength throughout their career, with their second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark’ gaining the same critical acclaim and favour with fans as their first.

Royal Blood have also won a number of awards, like their Best New Band and Best Live Band win at the NME awards in 2015.