The Berkeley Suite launches new 'early doors' live music night with a 10pm curfew

The Berkeley Suite will host a new live music night with a sharp 10pm curfew for those among us who prefer an early night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Glasgow’s most intimate venues, The Berkeley Suite, has launched a new regular live music night, Berkeley’s Early Doors, showcasing the best homegrown and international talent – without the late night.

The new quarterly concept brings together the basement club night magic Berkeley enthusiasts have come to know and love – including quality music played by the best DJs, powered by a bespoke custom-built surround sound system from Glasgow’s 'We Enjoy Sound' – but with a sharp 10pm curfew, meaning no mad dash for the last train, and no bleary eyes at work the next morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With doors opening at 5pm, the inaugural event on Saturday, November 25 will be hosted by four-man DJ collective, Horse Meat Disco, who are no strangers to the iconic venue, having played regularly at The Berkeley Suite since its doors first opened 14 years ago.

“It seemed like a fitting choice to invite Horse Meat Disco to host the debut Berkeley’s Early Doors,” said Bonner, booker for the venue. “We’re really excited to offer this new early night concept in addition to our regular club nights, and we hope the earlier opening and curfew makes live music more accessible for those who love to experience the excitement of an amazing gig but don’t want to stay out too late.”

Established in 2004 at The Eagle, an innocuous gay bar in London’s Vauxhall, Horse Meat Disco has evolved into a powerful force in queer and club culture as a whole. Co-founded by James Hillard and Jim Stanton, and encompassing residents Severino and Luke Howards, Horse Meat Disco sets are rooted in hedonism, rhythm, freedom and emotion, blending classic tunes with Italo disco, house, oddities and punk funk for the ultimate “queer party for everyone”.

Horse Meat Disco will play the first Early Doors night at The Berkeley Suite

The four-man crew have made appearances on every notable club scene in the modern world, as well as those beyond, and have long been a key fixture at festivals including Glastonbury, Bestival and Festival No.6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those wishing to continue the fun, The Berkeley Suite is set to host two powerhouses in the electronic scene with Phantasy label boss Erol Alkan playing all night long from 11pm.

Tickets for Berkeley's Early Doors - Horse Meat Disco are £15.00 + booking fee and on sale now here.