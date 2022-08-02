Blossoms have announced a massive tour, including a date for Glasgow fans.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the release of their fourth studio album, Blossoms have announced a massive tour, including what promises to be an electric show in Glasgow.

The band released their fourth studio album on 29 April 2022 to positive reviews from critics and fans alike, and have now announced a 21 date tour throughout the UK and Ireland.

So, when can fans catch a Blossoms show in Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

Singer Tom Ogden of Blossoms performs during day two of the Tramlines Festival 2021

When are Blossoms coming to Glasgow?

Blossoms are scheduled to play at O2 Academy in Glasgow on 22 November 2022.

Will there be a presale event?

Customers of O2 will have access to O2 priority which also grants presale access. This presale event will start on Wednesday 3 August 9am.

When can I get tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday 5 August 2022.

Doors are scheduled to open at 7pm.

Tickets will be available via Live Nation and Ticketmaster .

What will the setlist be?

While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm did release a setlist Blossoms played at Green View Farm in Pikehall that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

Blossoms played the following setlist on 31 July 2022:

I Can’t Stand It

If You Think This Is Real Life

The Sulking Poet

Your Girlfriend

Getaway

My Swimming Brain

The Keeper

Care For

Honey Sweet

Blown Rose

Blow

Sunday Was a Friend of Mine

Oh No (I Think I’m in Love)

At Most a Kiss

Don’t You Want Me (Human League cover)

My Favourite Room

Encore:

There’s a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)

Charlemagne

Who are Blossoms?

Blossoms are an English pop band from Stockport in Greater Manchester.

The band first formed in 2013 and still has their original line-up of Tom Ogden (lead vocals, guitar), Charlie Salt (bass, backing vocals), Josh Dewhurst (lead guitar, percussion), Joe Donovan (drums) and Myles Kellock (keyboards, synthesiser, backing vocals).

In 2016 they were on the BBC’s Sound Of new music list and finished fourth place.

In 2017 the bands self-titled debut album was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize, and they band was also nominated for Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards that same year.

In their career the band have released four albums including Blossoms (2016), Cool Like You (2018), Foolish Loving Spaces (2020), and most recently Ribbon Around the Bomb (2022).

Full list of Blossoms UK tour dates

Blossoms shot to fame with their 2016 self-titled debut, earning them a spot on the BBC “Sounds Of” for 2016 and a 2017 Mercury Prize nomination.

The band will play a massive 21 shows throughout the UK and Ireland:

11 November - Bristol, O2 Academy

12 November - Nottingham, Rock City

13 November - Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

15 November - Cambridge Corn Exchange

16 November - Portsmouth Guildhall

18 November - Exeter, Great Uni Hall

19 November - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

20 November - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

22 November - Glasgow, O2 Academy

23 November - Edinburgh, O2 Academy

25 November - Doncaster Dome

26 November - Cardiff, Great Uni Hall

27 November - Liverpool, Uni Mountford Hall

29 November - Birmingham, O2 Academy

30 November - Norwich UEA

2 December - Brighton Dome

3 December - London, O2 Academy Brixton

5 December - Belfast Telegraph

6 December - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

8 December - Manchester, O2 Apollo

9 December - Manchester, O2 Apollo