Jarvis Cocker has announced that Pulp will reunite for shows next year.

Pulp founder Jarvis Cocker has confirmed that the band will return for a reunion tour next year.

Cocker announced at a Guardian-hosted talk and Q&A for his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop that the band will regroup.

So, when and where could the band return to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming reunion shows.

Pulp were helped to their first record deal by Patten and Studio Electrophonique.

When is the reunion tour expected to start?

While details of the reunion tour are very limited at the moment the band’s drummer Nick Banks took to Twitter to address the question at the front of everyone’s mind.

Banks said: “Hey folks, unsurprisingly it has all gone a bit mental on here. Gig details will be revealed as and when.”

“Stay calm, hug you pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023”

Where could the band take their reunion tour in Glasgow?

Glasgow has a range of incredible venues that could accommodate the Pulp reunion tour.

Many bands visit the city throughout the year playing one of the many venues, such as the OVO Hydro. This popular venue seems to be the one most commonly used by artists.

The OVO Hydro has a capacity of 14,300 and welcomes over one million visitors every year.

Hampden Park is also a popular venue for big bands to play throughout the year. The venue is the national football stadium of Scotland and has been home to Scotland international matches since 1906.

Most recently, the venue hosted Noel Gallagher’s tour. The venue has a capacity of 51,866.

Ibrox is the home of Rangers Football Club and is the third largest football stadium in Scotland. Most recently, Harry Styles played the venue.

Ibrox has a capacity of 50, 817.

If Pulp are looking for a more intimate setting for their reunion tour then a popular choice for artists is Barrowland Ballroom.

The venue has become a major concert place with a capacity of 1950 people and is known for its amazing acoustics and sprung dance floor.

When did they last play in Glasgow?

The last time the band officially played Glasgow was at Gig On The Green on 25 August 2002.

The last time the band headlined their own show in Glasgow was when they brought their We Love Life UK tour to the city. This show took place On 22 November 2001 at Barrowlands.

The band was supported by The Fat Truckers for this show.

Who are Pulp?

Pulp are an English rock band that were formed in Sheffield in 1978.

Their line-up has changed multiple times throughout the years but their best known line-up consists of founder Jarvis Cocker (vocals, guitar, keyboards), alongside Russell Senior (guitar, violin), Candida Doyle (keyboards), Nick Banks (drums, percussion), Steve Mackey (bass) and Mark Webber (guitar, keyboards).

Throughout their career the band has released seven studio albums, nine compilation albums, and two live albums, all of which have spawned 26 singles.

The bands first charting single was “Razzmatazz” which was released in 1994.

The band had previously released two albums, as well as eight singles in the 1980’s, however they didn’t gain too much critical or mainstream popularity.

The band announced their break-up in 2002 with Russell Senior saying: "it wasn’t creatively rewarding to be in Pulp anymore".

The band reunited for the first time in 2011 with the Different Class line-up (Cocker, Banks, Doyle, Mackey, Senior and Webber) would be playing at the Wireless festival in London’s Hyde Park and a Saturday slot at the Isle of Wight Festival of that year.