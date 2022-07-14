Edinburgh is one of only three cities in the United Kingdom that Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street band will perform in 2023.

It’s the news Bruce Springsteen fans the length and breadth of Scotland have been waiting for.

Bruce Springsteen and his legendary E-Street band will take to the stage in the BT Murrayfield Stadium on Tuesday May 30, 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets to the concert in Edinburgh will go on sale to the general public on Thursday July 21 at 9.00am.

However, if you have a Live Nation account you could avail of the special ticket presale at 9.00am on Wednesday July 20.

To set-up an account go to www.livenation.co.uk/register and follow the instructions.

Is Bruce Springsteen playing anywhere else in the UK?

Yes. The New Jersey rocker will begin his UK tour in Edinburgh on May 30 before his Villa Park concert in Birmingham on Friday June 15.

Springsteen will perform in the Netherlands and Switzerland in days between his Edinburgh and Birmingham concerts.

Which songs are likely to make the setlist?

It’s difficult to say with any degree of certainty as Springsteen has been known to take requests from fans at his concerts but concert-goers should expect to hear at least one or two of his big hits such as Born to Run, Thunder Road, The River, Born in the USA and The Rising.

The following songs make-up the set-list at one of Springsteen’s most recent concerts.

St. James Theatre, New York, NY, USA - September 4, 2021

Growin’ Up

My Hometown

My Father’s House

The Wish

Thunder Road

The Promised Land

Born in the U.S.A.

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Tougher Than the Rest (with Patti Scialfa)

Fire (with Patti Scialfa)

American Skin (41 Shots)

The Rising

Dancing in the Dark

Land of Hope and Dreams

I’ll See You in My Dreams

Bruce Springsteen will be 73 years-old when he performs in Edinburgh in 2023. (Photo: Solum, Stian Lysberg/AFP via Getty Images)

How old is Bruce Springsteen?

You would be forgiven for thinking Springsteen is in early sixties but he was born in New Jersey on September 23, 1949 making him 72 years old.

Springsteen will be 73 years-old by the time he arrives in Scotland at the end of May 2023.

Is Bruce Springsteen married?

Yes. Bruce Springsteen married American model and actress, Julianne Phillips, in 1985 but the pair split and eventually divorced in 1989.

Singer Patti Scialfa, joined the E-Street band in 1984 and it wasn’t until the breakdown of his marriage to Phillips that Springsteen fell in love with Scialfa.

The pair have been married since 1991 and have three children, Evan, Jessica and Samuel.

How much is Bruce Springsteen reported to be worth?