Bongo's Bingo announce Christmas run of shows at SWG3 in 2024

Bongo’s Bingo have announced their Christmas range of shows at SWG3 this Winter

The newly announced run of festive dates at SWG3 will be packed with Christmas bangers, anthems and classics with loads of special prizes and production at Bingo All The Way.

After selling out 2023’s run of Christmas specials, Bongo’s Bingo are ready to take everyone into their new wild winter wonderland. Tickets are flying out in Glasgow and over 50% have gone already, so time is of the essence.

The Glasgow Christmas dates are Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November (matinee and evening) then Wednesday 4 th , Thursday 5 th , Friday 6 th , Thursday 12 th , Saturday 14 th (matinee and evening), Tuesday 17, Wednesday 18 , Thursday 19 , Friday 20, Friday 27 , Saturday 28 (matinee and evening) December. Tickets are on sale at www.bongosbingo.co.uk.

Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder Jonny Bongo says: “Our festive shows are going to be next level. Christmas really is my favourite time of the year for Bongo’s Bingo. Glasgow always goes off and it’s especially crazy during Christmas, so I know this run of shows will fly out. We can’t wait to celebrate the most wonderful time of year with you all at Bongo’s Bingo.”

Bongo’s Bingo will celebrate its 10th anniversary in spring 2025. Each show features riotous fun, amazing music, crazy prizes, en masse Karaoke, rave rounds, dance-offs, the odd pink unicorn and of course plenty of bingo as part of the UK’s most bonkers, surreal and energetic night, all rolled into one glorious party.