Brad Paisley will be returning to Glasgow this month.

Brad Paisley is returning to the UK for just one show, and it’s in Glasgow.

The show is part of his huge World Tour which will see him play multiple shows in Europe, the US and for the first time ever, his tour will include dates for Australia.

Paisley is hugely popular with UK audiences having played multiple shows on this side of the pond in his career.

He last played here in 2017 when he headlined the Country To Country Festival in London, Glasgow and Dublin.

This tour is Brad Paisley’s first since 2019.

So when will fans be able to catch Brad Paisley live in Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

When is Brad Paisley coming to Glasgow?

Brad Paisley is scheduled to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Friday 15 July 2022.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the show via Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing tickets were priced at £40.95. This price does not include any additional handling or delivery fees.

Who is the support act?

Morgan Evans will be opening the show for Paisley at his Glasgow Show.

Evans is an Australian country music singer and songwriter who released his self-titled debut studio album in March 2014.

In 2019 Evans won the ARIA Award for Best Country Album for his second studio album Things That We Drink To.

Evans also had a crossover hit in the United States with "Kiss Somebody" in 2017.

Evans is also married to country music star Kelsea Ballerini. The couple wed in 2016.

Where else in the UK is Brad Paisley playing?

Brad Paisley’s Glasgow show will be the only UK show he will play on the European leg of his tour.

Paisley is also scheduled to play the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday 16 July 2022.

What will the setlist be?

Information around the setlist for Paisley’s Glasgow show is limited. However, setlist.fm have released a setlist from the most recent show he played.

This setlist was playing on 18 June 2022 at the Ford Center in Evansville, USA:

American Saturday Night

Beat This Summer

Online

Perfect Storm

The Love Boat/Water

Waitin’ on a Woman

Then

Celebrity

I’m Still a Guy

This Is Country Music

Last Time for Everything/ Purple Rain

Hot for Teacher

Old Alabama

River Bank

She’s Everything

I’m Gonna Miss Her

Ticks

Mud on the Tires

Alcohol

Who is Brad Paisley?

Bradly Douglas Paisley is an American country music singer and songwriter.

Paisley started his career in 1999 with his debut album Who Needs Pictures.

Throughout his career he has released 11 studio albums and a Christmas compilation album. All of which have been certified gold or higher by the RIAA. He has sold over 11 million albums worldwide.

Paisley has scored 35 Top 10 singles on the US Billboard Country Airplay chart, 20 of which have reached number one.

He set a record in 2009 for the most consecutive singles (10) reaching the top spot on that chart.

Brad Paisley has won multiple awards throughout his career, including three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, and two American Music Awards.