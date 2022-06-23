Sugarbabes will return to the stage together in 2022.

Following their massive reunion and performance at Mighty Hoopla Sugarbabes have announced a huge UK wide tour.

The tour will see members of the original members of the group, Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan, take to the stage together once again.

The band will play 17 dates across the nation, and the tour will be a chance for original fans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album One Touch.

The Sugababes released a statement on the announcement: "We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour. We’ll be hitting the road in October and November - can’t wait to see you all there."

If fans want to catch a glimpse of what they can expect at the upcoming show they can tune in to catch the era-defining girl band perform at Glastonbury 2022. They will be performing on Friday 24 June on the Avalon Stage.

So, when are the Sugababes bringing their tour to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When are the Sugababes playing Glasgow?

Fans will be excited to hear that not only will the Sugababes be playing Glasgow on their tour, but they will be closing out their 17 date celebration here too.

Sugababes are scheduled to play their final show of the tour at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Monday 7 November 2022.

When can I get tickets?

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 1 July at 10am.

Tickets will be available via sites such as Live Nation .

Where else in the UK are they playing?

Sugababes will be playing the following locations on the dates listed below:

October 2022

Sunday 16 October - SWX Bristol, Bristol.

Monday 17 October - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Tuesday 18 October - The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

Thursday 20 October - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Friday 21 October - O2 Apollo, Manchester

Sunday 23 October - O2 Academy, Leeds

Monday 24 October - O2 Academy, Liverpool

Tuesday 25 October - O2 Academy Sheffield

Thursday 27 October - Brighton Centre, Brighton

Friday 28 October - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Saturday 29 October - O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Monday 31 October, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

November 2022

Tuesday 1 November - O2 Academy, Birmingham

Wednesday 2 November - Eventim Apollo, London

Friday 4 November - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Saturday 5 November - The Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Monday 7 November - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Who are Sugababes?

Sugababes are a British girl group.

The current line-up comprises original members of the group were Londoners, Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan.

The lineup changed several times before returning to the original lineup in 2012. Previous members include Heidi Range, Amelle Berrabah and Jade Ewen.

The original trio became the Sugababes back in 1998 and won acclaim for their debut single Overload.

Sugababes as a whole have achieved six number-one singles: Freak like Me, Round Round, Hole in the Head, Push the Button, Walk This Way and About You Now. The Spice Girls are the only British girl group to have had more.