Christmas market for dogs announced by pet day care centre in Drumchapel

A dog day care centre in Drumchapel is relaunching its ‘Doggy Christmas Market’ for pets and their owners this festive season.

Chilled Dawgz Dog Day Care are returning with their annual Christmas dog market on December 10 from 10am - 4pm this year.

Chilled Dawgz promise plenty of fun activities for pets and their owners with outfits, treats, and more on offer - a special appearance from ‘Santa Paws’ is also on the cards at the day care centre in Drumchapel.

The centre for small to medium bred canines was recently nominated at the Scottish Pet Awards for Best Dog Day Care Centre.

Mulled wine and mince pies will also be on offer for the humans in the audience as well - Chilled Dawgz wrote on Facebook: “We are delighted to bring back our annual Doggy Christmas Market. Come along and get lots of Christmas goodies for that special pooch in your life.

“We have treats galore from the finest goodies to eat to the finest goodies to wear your best friend will be spoiled for choice. If your pupper is very, very good they may get to meet Santa Paws too.”

Chilled Dawgz asked their followers to ‘come along and join us for a fun filled doggy day out’ - tickets are avaliable to book for free from their website.