Coldplay will be bringing their spectacular show to Glasgow next month.

Pop band Coldplay will be returning to their home turf for multiple dates this summer.

The band is currently on their huge world wide tour Music of the Spheres World Tour, and will be bringing the spectacular show to Glasgow, and London next month.

So, when are Coldplay playing Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming shows.

Chris Martin from Coldplay performs at the Natural History Museum on November 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

When is Coldplay playing Glasgow?

Coldplay are scheduled to play two shows at Hampden Park In Glasgow this summer.

The band will take to the stage on Tuesday 23 August and Wednesday 24 August 2022.

Doors for the shows are scheduled to open at 4pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the show, however, according to Ticketmaster they have low availability so fans will want to act fast.

At the time of publishing, tickets were only available via resale with prices starting at £229.71.

Where else in the UK are the band playing?

Coldplay will be playing two locations in the UK this summer on the following dates:

12 August - Wembley Stadium, London

13 August - Wembley Stadium, London

16 August - Wembley Stadium, London

17 August - Wembley Stadium, London

19 August - Wembley Stadium, London

20 August - Wembley Stadium, London

23 August - Hampden Park, Glasgow

24 August - Hampden Park, Glasgow

What is the setlist?

While the setlist for Glasgow has yet to be confirmed, setlist.fm did release a setlist from an earlier date on the tour that might give fans a better idea of what to expect.

This is a setlist from 17 July at Stade de-France, Saint Denis, France:

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

Charlie Brown

The Scientist

Viva La Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Let Somebody Go

Politik

In My Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

Midnight

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Sparks

Magic

Humankind

Fix You

Biutyful

Who is the support act?

For each date in Glasgow, Coldplay will have two different opening acts.

For those attending the show on Tuesday 23 August, singer-songwriter and musician, H.E.R. will be the support act for the band.

H.E.R has developed a huge catalogue of hits in her young career, and released her debut full-length album Back of My Mind in June 2021.

In 2021, she was awarded the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for I Can’t Breathe.

H.E.R. was awarded the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Fight for You from the film Judas and the Black Messiah. She also won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the latter song the following year.

Those attending on Wednesday 24 August will have the chance to see London Grammar open for the band.

London Grammar consists of Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dominic ‘Dot’ Major. The band released their debut album If You Wait in 2013, which went on to reach number two on the UK Albums Charts and was certified double platinum by the British Phonographic Industry.

Their latest album, Californian Soil was released on 16 April 2021 and became their second consecutive number one album in the United Kingdom.

Who are Coldplay?

Coldplay are a British rock band formed in London in 1996.

The band consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion and creative director Phil Harvey. The group began playing music together from 1996 to 1998, first calling themselves Pectoralz and then Starfish.

The band released their debut major label album Parachutes in 2000. The album included their breakthrough single Yellow and earned them a Brit Award for British Album of the Year, a Grammy Away for Best Alternative Music Album and a Mercury Prize nomination.

They have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and are one of the best selling music acts of all time, as well as having three of the 50 highest-selling albums ever in the United Kingdom.

Throughout their career the band have released nine studio albums, and 18 extended plays, all of which have spawned over 38 singles.