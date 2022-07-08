Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival will bring a range of musical legends to the stage next week

The Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival will make its return to the City this month.

The festival will showcase a diverse range of music coming out of Scotland, as well as hosting international musicians from across the globe.

Chair of Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, Councillor Jason Rust released a statement on the exciting return of the festival, saying: “I am delighted that the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival is back with a programme that offers something for everyone at iconic venues across the city.”

“I hope you will enjoy some new faces to the festival as well as welcoming back some old friends.”

“I am proud to see us celebrating the history of the artform in Edinburgh while supporting the brightest and best young talent in Scotland.”

“I am also thrilled that we will continue to build on the hard work of the past two years by presenting a new digital hub which will stream concerts online for those who cannot attend in person.”

So, when will the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues festival kick off?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming events.

When is the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival ?

The Edinburgh Jazz Festival will run from Friday 15 July to Sunday 24 July 2022.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the festival and can be purchased on the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival website .

Tickets for the event start from £10.

Those who are unable to make it to the city can purchase an online festival pass for £10 which gives you access to the brand new digital hub of live streamed performances throughout the entirety of the festival.

What is the line-up for Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival 2022?

The festival will host over 130 concerts across the city, 20 of which will be livestreamed.

Huge acts are also set to return to stages across Edinburgh, including the likes of Jools Holland, Curtis Stigers, Blind Boy Paxton and fan favourite Davina and the Vagabonds will make a welcome return to the festival.

Sunday 17 July will see the Edinburgh Festival Carnival take place throughout the city.

There will be around 800 carnival performers in a parade along Princes Street.

You can find the map and breakdown of the events happening on the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues festival official map .

Culture Minister Neil Gray spoke about the broad range of artists featured at the festival this year: “the 2022 programme shows the breadth of ambition within the sector in Scotland and raises the profile of our gifted musicians to audiences in Edinburgh, around Scotland and internationally with online concerts that will be enjoyed by audiences across the world.”

How can I get to Edinburgh from Glasgow?

By Bus

If you’re getting the bus to Glasgow your best bet is going to the Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow.

You can catch the Citylink 900 bus which offers frequent services. The official timetable can be found on the Citylink website.

By Train

You can catch frequent trains from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley and Edinburgh Haymarket.