Pre-sale tickets are on sale tomorrow (Thursday 14 July)

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music legend Bob Dylan has announced his first UK tour in over five years, a tour he is to set out on later this year.

Amongst the tour dates, Dylan has two taking place in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know about when tickets go on sale, and what the possible setlist for the two shows could be.

Most Popular

When does Bob Dylan play in Glasgow?

Bob Dylan is due to play at the Armadillo in Glasgow on Sunday 30 and Monday 31 October 2022.

Where else in the UK is Bob Dylan playing?

Bob Dylan onstage in 2012 (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)

The two Glasgow dates come at the end of a nine gig tour which will see Bob Dylan perform in five UK cities.

He will start off in London with four dates at the London Palladium, with other dates including Hull and Cardiff.

See below for his full October tour schedule

19 London Palladium

20 London Palladium

23 London Palladium

24 London Palladium

26 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

27 Hull Bonus Arena

28 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

30 Glasgow Armadillo

31 Glasgow Armadillo

When are tickets on sale?

A presale will be open for fans to get early access tickets through the SEC Armadillo website from 10am on Thursday, 14 July.

Tickets for all of Bob Dylan’s UK tour dates will be released onto general sale at 10am on Friday, 15 July 2022.

Tickets can be purchased through the official website of the SEC Armadillo as soon as they are released onto general sale.

Will phones be allowed into the arena?

As with all shows on the tour, mobile phones will not be allowed into the SEC Armadillo.

The venue shares information on this on their website.

The site reads: This concert is a "PHONE FREE SHOW", this means that phones are not allowed in the hall during the concert.

“Once you arrive at the venue, Yondr (the phone pouch company engaged in this concert) will have its dedicated staff available to help you put your phone in a locked and secure pouch, which you will keep with you throughout the evening.

“You can unlock your phone pocket at any time by going to a dedicated and signposted area, intended for phone use. Do not hesitate to ask a Yondr staff member to help you.”

Why does Bob Dylan do this for shows?

Having created this phone-free experience on recent tours, Bob Dylan’s team believe it creates better times for everyone in attendance.

A spokesperson said: “Our eyes open a little more and our senses are slightly sharper when we lose the technological crutch we’ve grown accustomed to.

“And yes, it’s a non-negotiable deal (although medical exemptions are made for those who rely on their phone for treatment).”

What is the setlist for the Glasgow shows?

Bob Dylan is currently on tour outside of the UK, and it is because of this we can have a good idea of what setlist he may bring to Glasgow.

Below is his playlist from his show on 6 July in Denver, Colorado