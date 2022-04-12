Easter is only a few days away , which means kids across Glasgow will be anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Easter Bunny and egg hunts - but where in Glasgow will they be?

Easter for many is a time to come together with family and friends.

Easter Sunday falls on 17 April this year. With two bank holidays surrounding it, it means many people will be enjoying a four day weekend, with Good Friday on 15 April, and Easter Monday on 18 April.

It signals the start of spring as the flowers start to bloom and baby animals are born. For kids, it’s a time to indulge in all the sweets and chocolate eggs.

Easter egg hunts are a time honoured tradition for many across the world, and is a great chance to give kids a bit of adventure before cracking open their much anticipated chocolate eggs.

So, where will kids be able to get their hands on some of the Easter Bunny’s eggs?

Here are some of the Easter egg hunts happening in and around the Glasgow area.

GreenBank Gardens Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Price: £4 per trail

The team at National Trust for Scotland’s Greenbank Garden will be running Easter Egg Hunts from throughout the whole of Easter weekend.

The Easter Egg Hunts will run from 10am until 4pm, starting on 15 April and running through till 18 April.

Throughout the trail kids will collect clues, solve puzzles and win some chocolate prizes.

The organisers released a statement on the event: "Get ready for a long sunny weekend of fun and discovery as you spot the first signs of spring and experience nature bursting into life.

“Join in the craft activities and lounge in our relaxing picnic zone with lunch from the Courtyard Café.”

Address: Greenbank Garden, Flenders Road, Clarkston, Glasgow, G76 8RB Website: Greenbank Garden’s Annual Egg Hunt

Family Fights presents old McDonalds Easter Eggstravaganza

Easter egg hunt (Aleksei Potov - Adobe Stock)

Price: £14.06

This event will be filled with fun for all the family. There will be workshops for mask making, easter egg hunts as well as for singing and dancing.

The event will also feature a special appearance and performance from Old Mc Donald and his farmyard friends.

Address: Crow Wood Golf Club, Cumbernauld Road, Chryston,G69 9JF Website: Easter Eggstravaganza

Peter Rabbit & Friends Easter Party

Price: £3 - £12

Join Peter Rabbit, Lily Bobtails and Benjamin Bunny for one of the biggest Easter parties of the year.

The event will have disco entertainment, an egg hunt, games and prizes, as well as a kids lunch and drink.

Each child will receive an easter gift from the one and only Easter Bunny - who is set to make an appearance.

The event will take place Saturday 23 April from 2pm to 4pm.

Address: Go Wild Soft Play & Party Centre, 57-59 James Street, Glasgow, G40 1BZ Website: Peter Rabbit & Friends Easter Party

Easter Trail at Pollok House

Price: £0 - £9.46

Take the kids to a fun filled Easter egg hunt, while enjoying the beautiful surroundings of Pollok Park.

The team at Pollok House have pulled together a springtime trail for kids, and parents to enjoy. Kids will get to take home a chocolate treat and an Easter crafting activity.

Head on down to Pollok house at one of the many time slots running from 15 April to 18 April, and follow the clues on our Springtime trail.

Address: Pollok House, Pollok Country Park, 2060 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G43 1AT Website: Pollok House Egg Hunt

The Great Egg Hunt at Mugdock Park

Price: £4 per child

This event is aimed at kids ages 1-5, and is a chance to make the most of the nice weather forecast for the weekend.

Organisers of the event said that this is a chance for kids to explore their natural world through fun ranger led activities: “Some of the Country Park’s birds have lost their eggs! Help search the woodland and meadow to see if they can be found."

Booking advance is essential to take part in the event. The event will run from 10:30am to 11:30am on Friday 15 April.

Address: Mugdock Country Park, Craigallian Road, Milngavie, United Kingdom Website: The Great Egg Hunt

The Big Easter Egg Hunt at Mulheugh

Price: Free

The popular event in Blantyre returns this year, taking place in Millheugh woods on April 16. The event will run from 12pm to 2pm.

Organisers state that you must book a timeslot before coming so they can accommodate.

Kids will have the chance to design their own Easter egg and the chocolate eggs will be up for grabs for the best designs.