George Ezra has announced his massive UK tour for 2022 - but when is he coming to Glasgow?

Hit-maker George Ezra is making a triumphant return to the music scene following a four year long break.

To celebrate the release of his second single Green Green Grass from his upcoming studio album the artist has announced a 12 city tour throughout the UK and Ireland.

His third studio album is scheduled for release on 10 June. His upcoming album was written and produced completely by himself, and his long standing collaborator Joel Pott.

So when are tickets going on sale?

Here is everything you need to know about the musician’s upcoming tour.

When is George Ezra playing Glasgow?

George Ezra is scheduled to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 26 September 2022.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9:45am on Friday 29 April via Ticketmaster .

How can I get presale tickets?

Fans who pre-order Gold Rush Kid before 3pm on Tuesday 26 April can access tickets via exclusive pre-sale on Ticketmaster, before they go on general sale. This pre-sale is scheduled to start on Wednesday 27 April 10am.

Customers of O2 will have access to O2 priority which also grants pre-sale access. This pre-sel will start on Wednesday 27 April 10am.

Where else is George Ezra playing in the UK?

Here are all the dates George Ezra is playing throughout the UK:

Sunday 17 July - Finsbury Park, London

Tuesday 13 September - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Wednesday 14 September - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Friday 16 September - The AO Arena, Manchester

Tuesday 20 September - Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne

Thursday 22 September - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sunday 25 September - P&J Live, Aberdeen

Monday 26 September - The Ovo Hydro, Glasgow

Wednesday 28 September - SSE Arena, Belfast

Thursday 29 September - 3Arena, Dublin

Saturday 1 October - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sunday 2 October - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Who is the support act?

While no support acts have been announced for the full tour, the show at Finsbury Park in July is set to have the following support acts: Blossoms, Mimi Webb, Holly Humberstone, The Big Moon, Mychelle and the London International Gospel Choir.

This stellar line-up of performances will no doubt be mirrored throughout the tour with similar artists of the same calibre.

Who is George Ezra?

George Ezra at The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

George Ezra is a British singer-songwriter who rose to prominence in 2014 when he released his hit single Budapest. The single went to number one in many countries bringing global success for the musician.

Since his hit single, the meteoric success has continued. He released his debut album Wanted on Voyage in 2014 which reached number one in the UK and top ten in seven other countries. The album went on to be the third best-selling album of 2014 in the UK.