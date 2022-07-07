H.E.R. will be headlining a handful of shows across the UK this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

H.E.R. will be playing multiple shows across the UK this summer, including two in Glasgow.

The R&B star will be performing at festivals like Wireless, and will also act as the opening act for Coldplay at their London and Glasgow shows as part of their world tour.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

H.E.R. will also be headlining her own shows throughout the summer.

Most Popular

So, when is H.E.R. coming to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming concert.

When is H.E.R. coming to Glasgow?

H.E.R. is scheduled to perform at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Sunday 31 July 2022.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available and can be purchased via Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing ticket prices started from £40.65 up to £51.90. There were also tickets on resale for £34.50.

These prices do not include any additional handling and delivery fees that can be applied.

How is H.E.R. pronounced?

H.E.R.’s stage name is pronounced "her", and is an acronym for "Having Everything Revealed".

Where else in the UK is she playing?

As well as her shows as a support act and at festivals, the musician will be headlining her own shows across the UK at the following venues this summer:

31 July - O2 Academy, Glasgow

02 August - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

What will the setlist be?

While the setlist for Glasgow has yet to be confirmed, setlist.fm did release a setlist from an earlier date on the tour that might give fans a better idea of what to expect.

This is a setlist from 3 July at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany:

We Going Crazy

I Can Have It All

Slide

Come Through

Damage

Focus

Cheat Code / The Sweetest Thing

Best Part

Hard Place

Make It Rain

I love Rock ‘n’ Roll / Glory

Are You Gonna Go My Way

We Made It

Who is H.E.R. ?

H.E.R., born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, is an American R&B singer, songwriter and musician.

Wilson initially began releasing music under her real name, but re-emerged in 2016 as H.E.R when she released her debut EP H.E.R Volume 1, she went on to release four other EP before releasing her debut album in 2017.

Her debut album was entitled H.E.R. and it consisted of tracks from her first two EPs plus six brand new songs. The album gained her five Grammy Award nominations, and she went on to win Best R&B Performance and Best R&B album.

She released her second album I Used to Know Her in 2019, which proved to be another success which earned her another five Grammy nominations including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for Hard Place.

In 2021, she was awarded the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for I Can’t Breathe.

H.E.R. was awarded the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Fight for You from the film Judas and the Black Messiah. She also won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the latter song the following year.