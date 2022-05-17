Exciting rock concerts coming to the Barrowland Ballroom in May

Are you looking for a fun night filled with music out in Glasgow? Here are five great gigs coming to town.

Amazing rock bands coming to Glasgow in May.

Alt-J

The Indie Rock band will have a gig at the Barrowland Ballroom in early May.

They will be performing tracks off their new album titled The Dream.

Alt-J are currently on a worldwide tour with stops in Australia, Poland and Germany.

Date: Friday, May 6. 7pm to 11pm.

Twin Atlantic

The Alternative rock band are performing in their hometown this May.

They will play tracks from their six albums including their most recent ‘Transparency,’ which was released in January 2022.

The tour will travel across the UK but they will only play in Glasgow for two nights, one of which is already sold out.

Date: Friday, May 13. 7pm to 11pm.

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

The American singer will be in Glasgow for one night only this May as he travels the world on tour.

He will be performing tracks from his six albums including, ‘In Memory of Loss,’ ‘Falling Faster Than You Can Run, and ‘And It’s Still Alright.’

His music can be described as soul gospel and folk rock blues.

Date: Saturday, May 21. 7-8pm.

The Flaming Lips

The American psychedelic rock band will be performing at the Barrowland Ballroom at the end of May.

Their unique sound started back in the 1980s - they have a whopping 16 albums stretching from ‘Hear It Is’ in 1986 to ‘American Head’ in 2020.

The band will have special guests Heartless B*stards on stage during the show.

Date: Friday, May 27. 7pm to 11pm.

Fatherson

The Scottish alternative rock band were formed in Kilmarnock in 2010.

They’re touring with music from their new album ‘Normal Fears’ which came out in April 2022.

It is the band’s fourth album - previous work includes ‘I Am an Island,’ ‘Open Book,’ and ‘Sum of all Your Parts.’

Date: Saturday, May 28. 7pm to 11pm.