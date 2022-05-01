These are some of the best events coming to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena in May.

There are plenty of exciting shows and events coming to Glasgow’s Hydro arena this May - from rock hall of famers to world-renowned comedians, plus much more.

We’ve rounded up a list of must-see events, and there’s something for everyone.

CAZOO Premier League Darts

The world’s leading darts players will return to The Hydro on 5 May 2022 for the Unibet Premier League.

See the action unfold live as darts’ biggest stars compete for the coveted title and £855,000 in prize money.

Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster for £28.40.

Jeff Dunham

Global comedy superstar Jeff Dunham is bringing his cast of characters to the Hydro on 14 May for the UK leg of his Seriously!? tour.

The American ventriloquist is known for his cohorts Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed - the dead terrorist.

In addition to his usual cast of accomplices, he’s bringing the newest character Larry on the road.

As the President’s advisor, Larry gives his hilarious take on what it’s like to work at the White House.

Ticket prices currently start from £48.25 and are available through Ticketmaster.

Bryan Adams

Platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning musician Bryan Adams is heading to the UK in May 2022 for a headline tour.

The tour will support his 15th studio album ‘So Happy It Hurts’, released in March 2022.

Adams is considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world and has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide.

The musician will play at the Hydro on Monday 23 May.

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance has added a Glasgow date as part of their 2022 UK comeback tour.

The rock band, currently made up of Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Mikey Way was formed in Newark, New Jersey, in 2001 in the wake of 9/11.

They made their debut in 2002 with the independently released album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love.

If you want to see the Platinum-selling alt-rockers in Glasgow, you’ll need to be quick as ticket availability is low.

Alice Cooper + The Cult

Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper and The Cult will be performing in Glasgow as part of a UK tour this May.

Alice Cooper originally started as a band and became famous for their 1972 track School’s Out, which went to No.1 on the UK singles chart.

In 1975, the band broke up, and Furnier legally adopted the name as his own and went on to launch a solo career.

He is known for his theatrical hard-rock performances, usually involving a gothic theme.

The Cult emerged in the UK during the post-punk scene of the 1980s and eventually established themselves as a hard rock band.

The show at the Hydro is set to take place on 28 May.

Fans can expect to hear classics such as Poison, School’s Out, and No More Mr Nice Guy.

Bill Bailey

World-renowned British stand-up Bill Bailey has embarked on his En Route To Normal tour around the UK and is heading to Glasgow in May.

The Evening Standard says that “Bailey live is a joy to behold”, while The Telegraph calls him “one of the funniest and most brilliantly original comedians around”.

EN ROUTE TO NORMAL has become not just a funny, heartwarming mix of stories, music and history, but a personal mission to find our way through these Strange Times!

It sees the comedian recount his own experiences of dealing with isolation during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The show is scheduled to take place at the Hydro on 10 May 2022.

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie is set to embark on her UK & Ireland tour in May 2022, off the back of her second studio album.

The tour will centre around the release of her second studio album ‘Therapy’.

The singer is scheduled to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Friday 6 May.

There are still some tickets left for Anne Marie’s OVO Hydro show, but you’ll need to move quickly.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, and prices currently start from £46.60.

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour 2022

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race TV show are heading to Glasgow this May to perform in an all-new 2022 production of Werq The World.

Join RuPaul’s Drag Race favourites Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, Lady Camden, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie, and Yvie Oddly as they journey through iconic periods in hopes of finding their way back to 2022.

Fans are recommended to purchase tickets quickly as this is a show you do not want to miss.

The Script Greatest Hits Tour

Irish pop-rock trio, The Script, are heading out on a UK arena tour for May and June 2022.

The Greatest Hits Tour will support their latest album, ‘Tales From The Script’, which celebrates a journey that has included five UK no.1 albums, six billion streams, and over two million ticket sales.

The band will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson on their UK and Ireland shows.