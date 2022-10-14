With the weekend approaching, here is five programmes that you can sit down and chill to as you wind down on a busy week at work and look ahead to the following week.

Two Doors Down is one of the programmes that you can enjoy whilst you unwind this Saturday night.

Another weekend and an opportunity to settle down, get a takeaway and a beer, and chill by the TV.

From entertainment, comedy, news, and football, there’s something for everyone as we wind down on what has been another busy week.

1. Mark Walters in the footsteps of Andrew Watson - BBC Scotland - Tonight 9pm

Most Popular

Former Rangers player Mark Walters looks back at his career with the Glasgow club to assess the racism he faced while playing for them. Watching harrowing footage of his early matches, he vividly describes the visceral atmosphere as he was targeted by opposition fans.

In a candid conversation with former Rangers player/manager Graeme Souness, the player-manager who brought him to Ibrox, Mark reveals the inner resilience that got him through those tough games and reflects on how unconscious bias in TV commentary affects the way black footballers are perceived today.

Mark also finds out about early black footballing pioneers in Scotland, including an early multiracial football team who played a stone’s throw from Ibrox stadium.

Advertisement

He unearths the incredible story of Andrew Watson, the world’s first black international player, who captained the Scotland national team in 1881 to its greatest-ever win over England. Watson was a complex figure who was both the descendant of slaves and the beneficiary of slavery. Mark asks how Andrew overcame racism to be welcomed into the footballing elite in the 1880s.

2. Still Game - Tonight 10pm - BBC Scotland

A chance to see some of the early episodes of Still Game (first shown in 2002). It was aired in Craiglang and hosts some of the best comedy that we’ve ever seen in Scotland.

It’s Series 1: Episode 2 and the title is Cauld which explains what we’re all away to face in the winter - warm yourself up whilst Jack and Victor venture out to find some heat.

It is the middle of a harsh winter and the old boys are frozen beyond belief. In the search to find some heat, are they desperate enough to break the law?

Still Game never fails to let us down and another chance to see a classic programme - it’s getting colder out there now and this programme epitomises what we’re currently going through.

Advertisement

3. Jonathan Ross Show - Saturday evening 10pm - STV

Jonathan Ross returns with guests including England Euro-winning footballer Chloe Kelly, the hilarious Romesh Ranganathan, and multi-BRIT Award-winning singer Lewis Capaldi who is from Glasgow.

With Capaldi becoming a world-wide sensation because of his talents, it’s a programme not to be missed with the singer set to mix it with some of the best in the business.

You never know, Capaldi might even sing us a song tomorrow evening before heading off to bed.

4. Two Doors Down - Saturday Evening 9pm - BBC Scotland

This Glasgow programme gets everyone on their feel and technophobe Christine faces a computer crisis when she goes online to buy a Barneyboo Buggy for Sophie’s baby and her screen freezes mid-purchase. She heads to the Bairds to get help.

Advertisement

Beth has got more company at home in the shape of Ian and Jaz, who are staying while they wait to pick up keys for their new flat, and footie fans Colin and Eric are getting excited about their trip to watch Scotland play in Latvia.

5. Motherwell v Rangers - Sunday lunchtime 12pm - Sky Sports

Glasgow side Rangers make the short journey along the M74 to face Motherwell looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-1 defeat in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side are looking to get back to winning ways and will head to Fir Park knowing a win can put pressure on Celtic at the top who host Hibernian on Saturday afternoon.

Motherwell will provide a stern test for Rangers however where Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic had to work hard to ensure victory in the East End of Glasgow recently.