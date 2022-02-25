Galactic Carnival, a brand-new space themed fairground ready to launch in Glasgow next month, has revealed an epic line-up of rides.

An out of this world experience, Galactic Carnival provides a four-hour unlimited ride wristband, offering something for everyone, from family friendly rides, to thrill-seeking rides that will be sure to take you into orbit.

Situated in the green car park at Silverburn, Galactic Carnival will offer something for everyone, complete with space-themed photo opportunities and delicious food and drink traders.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of their last event, Spooktacular, Global Events and Attractions are back to offer a great value event across Scotland’s Easter Holiday, running from March 25 - April 18.

The Galactic Carnival is coming to Glasgow in March.

What rides will there be?

Don’t let the name fool you,the Spinning Mouse Coaster will have your head in a spin, the terrifying drops and 180-degree spins are sure to set heart beats racing.

Take a trip across the ocean on the Miami Trip as you get rotated in a circular motion as the speed increases - will you be able to handle the ride?

Be transported to a ‘whole new world’ as on the Flying Carpet - can you handle the heat of the Arabian nights?

Spin into lightspeed as you Take Off - this ride is not for the faint-hearted as you set flight into another orbit!

Time to get into a Twist - when you feel the need for speed, this ride is for you.

A fairground classic, you can’t go wrong with the Superbob! This unusual spin on the traditional roundabout ride was originally conceived as a way of bringing the dangerous fun of Alpine sports such as bobsleigh to fairgrounds.

Roll up, roll up…if you dare for the Tagada. Hold on to the bars as you are spun in a circular motion to an epic soundtrack.

What rides are there for the little ones?

Perfect for little thrill seekers and families, Galactic Carnival also has an array of rides to keep the kids entertained include:

The Big Apple Coaster, giving them their first taste of a roller coaster as the hungry caterpillar races around the undulating track.

Another epic roller coaster to try is the Circus Train, a small and friendly coaster providing plenty of fun.

Prepare to drop in 3..2..1… the Drop Tower will get your heart in your mouth with exciting drop perfect for kids and adults.

‘Scream if you want to go faster’ - the iconic Waltzers will leave your head spinning and wanting to go again and again as you spin out over the undulating floor, or bump the night away on the Dodgems.

One for the families and one of the most popular rides for children, the Teacups are colourful, traditional and loads of fun for everyone.

Get ready to race with Race-A-Rama, complete with 8 two-seater cars, with a whip turn at each end of the track, giving riders the sensation of drifting as it goes from end to end.

You can even jump to new heights on the Bungee Trampolines, or visit the Funhouse, packed with wacky activities and entertainment that everyone will enjoy.

Other family friendly rides include Toyset, Slide, Flying Taxi, Mini Chair-o-Plane and Satellite Cars.

For the main event and the final ride is the Giant Wheel, with the 33m-tall wheel giving passengers the best seat in the house with a view over Glasgow for miles.

Alongside the out of this world ride line-up, Galactic Carnival also offers a variety of attractions including a Zip Wire, Water Lasers, Kentucky Derby and the ultimate husky experience.

Sports fanatics can also try their hand at darts, basketball and archery!

Tickets

Galactic Carnival’s wristband offers up to four hours of unlimited rides. Under 12s need to be accompanied by a responsible adult over the age of 18.

A series of Autism friendly sessions will take place from 12pm - 4pm on Thursday, March 31, and from 5pm - 9pm on Monday, April 4, offering visitors with autism and sensory processing disorders the chance to enjoy the rides with less queues and crowds.

Ticket prices are based on height rather than age, meaning if you’re tall enough to ride everything then you’ll need a different ticket to those who aren’t.

Those under 1.2 metres will be able to get a children's ticket, priced at £12 (+ booking fee) when purchased in advance or £17 on the door. Anyone over 1.2m will need to buy an adult ticket priced at £15 (+ booking fee) when purchased in advance or £20 on the door.

Family tickets, for two adults and two children (height restrictions apply), are also available at £45 in advance or £65 on the door.

Galactic Carnival has a limited number of non-rider tickets for each session. These will gain access to the event but will not be able to ride any of the rides without a valid wristband. These are prices at £3 (+ booking fee) in advance or £4 on the door.