Galactic Carnival returns to Silverburn this month

Following last year’s success, Galactic Carnival a space themed fairground, launches its return to Glasgow on Friday March 24 and has revealed an impressive line-up of rides.

An out of this world experience for any budding astronauts out there, Galactic Carnival provides a four-hour unlimited ride wristband, offering something for everyone, from family friendly rides, to thrill-seeking rides that will be sure to take you into orbit.

Situated in the green car park at Silverburn Galactic Carnival will offer something for all the family, complete with space-themed photo opportunities and delicious food and drink traders and will deliver great value events across Scotland’s Easter holiday, running from March 24 - April 16, 2023.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “Our guests are increasingly looking to make memories, so alongside a great retail choice, we are strengthening our entertainment and leisure offering. Part of this includes welcoming Galactic Carnival back again this Easter after a thrilling Spooktacular event at Halloween.

“We are confident the Galactic Carnival will be a popular choice, especially for families looking for fun activities to take part in over the holidays.”

Galactic Carnival thrill rides include:

AtmosFear , a thrilling ride that will take you to dizzying heights - swinging 80 feet in the air and spinning over 360 degrees

a thrilling ride that will take you to dizzying heights - swinging 80 feet in the air and spinning over 360 degrees Top Spin, a high-speed rollercoaster and the only one of it’s kind in the UK

Speed Buzz, a ride that flips and spins on a high-altitude track

Miami Trip, a spinning circular ride that speeds up to breakneck speeds

Superbob, an unusual spin on the traditional roundabout ride designed to combine bob-sledding and fairgrounds

Other rides include Magic Carpet, a Ghost Train, Sky Diver and ‘Jumpin’ Frogs’

Traditional rides include:

Waltzers

Dodgems

Ferris Wheel

Rides for kids include:

The Big Apple Coaster

Circus Train

Race-O-Rama

Bungee Trampolines

Mini Wheel

Mini Chair-o-Planes

Flintstone Racers

Pony Express

Flying Taxis

The Galactic Carnival offers ‘space-themed fairgrounds with photo opportunities’

A number of ‘Skill Games’ are also available for fairgoers to try their luck to win a brand new Apple iPad.

Galactic Carnival’s wristband offers up to four hours of unlimited rides alongside being able to explore ‘space themed photo opportunities’, food traders and bar, games and attractions. Under 12s need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Height restrictions apply to all of the rides at Silverburn. Ticket prices are based on height rather than age - meaning if you’re tall enough to ride everything then you’ll need a different ticket to those who aren’t.

For riders over 1.2 metres, tickets cost £15 + the booking fee if you book early, with prices rising to £17.50 once the carnival begins - costing as much as £22.50 if bought on the door.

For riders under 1.2 metres, tickets cost £12 if booked early, rising to £15 once the carnival begins - and costing as much as £19.50 if bought on the door.

Children under the age of two get in for free and deals are avaliable for families in the form of two taller and two smaller tickets.