Enjoy classic fairground games like skeeball, basketball, hook a duck, and much more with a boozy twist when the venue opens next week!

Scotland’s first adults-only fairground games experience, Fayre Play, is officially opening next week - offering cocktails, food, and drinks amidst a bunch of classic fairgrounds games.

The venue will open on Saturday March 4 in Glasgow’s Southside on 124 Portman Street.

The brand new experience has been brought to Glasgow by the team behind the city’s popular crazy golf course, Fore Play Crazy Golf, who have been hard at work transforming their Glasgow site into a fairground for the new destination venue.

From next Saturday at noon, guests will be able to enjoy an exciting new set of challenges, competing against their mates to win a selection of fun prizes across a host of carefully curated fairground games, which have been given a distinctly ‘Scottish twang.’

Rides include:

Tinning Park (Tin Can Alley)

Shots Fired (Shooting Game)

Cannae Whack It (Whack-a-mole)

Skee-Baw (Skeeball)

Slam Drunk (Basketball)

Bulls Aye (Darts)

Lucky Tosser (Hoopla)

Plenty O’ Fish (Fishbowl)

Duck Hunt (Hook a Duck)

Strength Hit

Alongside the fairground games, Fayre Play will also offer a selection of creative fairground themed cocktails including: a ‘Clown Star’ Martini, Merry Go Rum, Toffe Appletini, and the Roll up Roll up Mocktail. A range of hot dogs are also on sale, in classic fairground style including: Corn Dogs, Chilli Dogs, a ‘Scottie Dog’ with Haggis, and a New York deli-style hot dog - all with vegan and vegetarian alternatives. For fans of a two handed carb-injection, burgers are also on offer.

Craig Neilson, co-owner of Fayre Play and Fore Play Crazy Golf, said:“With one week to go until we open the doors to Fayre Play, we’re buzzing to announce the games visitors can expect as well as our brand new menu items.

“We launched presale tickets last week and they’ve been flying out the door already, and the team can’t wait to welcome the first visitors next weekend. The selection of games we’ve curated means we’ve got something for everyone to enjoy, and who can turn down the chance to beat their mates and win some prizes while they do it?!”

“We’ve revamped our food menu and wanted to bring some new dishes to the table for Fayre Play. I think visitors will love the selection of hot dogs and inclusion of the new Corn Dog on the menu to give that real fairground vibe. Our cocktail menu has also had a makeover with a whole host of themed drinks which are sure to delight guests.

“The launch is just around the corner and we’re buzzing to welcome all of our customers in and we’re sure they’ll have a time to remember.”