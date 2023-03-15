Glasgow International Comedy Festival launches today with over 400 shows

Over 400 shows will be going down at over 40 venues over the next few weeks

The Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) officially starts today, March 15, with the city prepared for over 400 shows across 40 venues in the next 19 days.

The festival, which has already launched new branding, website and a unique award in the name of Sir Billy Connolly in 2023, has been bringing world-class comedy to Glasgow for two decades - helping to cement Glasgow as the world’s funniest city.

Who is playing at Glasgow International Comedy Festival?

Paul Black

Frankie Boyle

Kaye Adams

Maisie Adam

Fred MacAulay

Fern Brady

Gary Tank Commander

Scott Agnew

Kieran Hodgson

...and many more

What venues are hosting Glasgow International Comedy Festival?

The King’s Theatre

Oran Mor

The Stand

The Griffin

Van Winkle’s West End

...and many more.

There are a whole host of themes and topics that are set to be in the spotlight as comedians take to the stage such as parenting, relationships and political humour. The festival will also showcase the humorous side of experiences that are normally no laughing matter such as surviving cancer, being in prison, tackling the menopause, undergoing heart surgery, and many more as the Festival proudly welcomes a diverse line-up for the first full festival after COVID-19.

Commenting, Krista MacDonald, Festival Director said: “Audiences are clearly prepared for lots of laughter during this festival, with so many of our shows already selling out before today. We really want to thank the people of Glasgow who are supporting such a major event in the city, with such enthusiasm.

“We’re proud to showcase the best that Glasgow has to offer as the funniest city in the world, whilst welcoming some of our best loved comedy stars to the city for a jam-packed 19 days.

“There are still plenty of shows for everyone to enjoy, and I’d very much recommend taking a punt on something you might never normally go and see - to make sure you experience all the kinds of funny the festival has to offer.”

Other highlights which audiences can still snap up tickets for include Taskmaster star Phil Wang, GICF veteran Jason Byrne, Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed, Father Ted’s Ardal O’Hanlon, Radio 4’s Mark Steel, Fringe Best Newcomer 2022 Nominee Emmanuel Sonubi and more. Tickets can be purchased from the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

