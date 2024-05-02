Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow Jazz Festival has unveiled its programme for 2024, with performances from some of the biggest names in jazz set to be hosted in the city this summer. Taking place between Wednesday 19th - Sunday 23rd June 2024, there are over 20 captivating events confirmed across Glasgow.

This year sees Glasgow Jazz Festival return to well-loved venues including the Mackintosh Church and Òran Mór in the West End, the City Centre’s Nice n Sleazy, Saint Luke’s in the East End and The Glad Café in the Southside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow Jazz Festival 2024 line-up showcases everything from the legendary to the up-and-coming, and promises an electrifying line-up that festival audiences have come to expect of the world-renowned event.

At the East End’s iconic Saint Luke’s, the spotlight will shine on jazz luminary Bobby Watson and his Quartet. Making a triumphant return to Glasgow after a hiatus of over a decade, the esteemed US saxophonist is best known for his unparalleled improvisational prowess. Having graced the Glasgow Jazz Festival stage as Artist in Residence exactly 30 years ago, in 1994, Watson’s long-awaited comeback is sure to be a highlight of this year's five-day festival.

Spiritual jazz act Mama Terra will recreate songs from the classic album 'Head Hunters' by Herbie Hancock in their own sound, while kitti's Caledonian Songbook pays homage to songs in the Scots tradition from Robert Burns right up to Paolo Nutini. Winner of 2023 BBC Radio Scotland Young Jazz Musician of the Year, pianist Ben Shankland also performs an afternoon show, as well as Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra who reunite with Orphy Robinson, one of the most engaging and influential voices in British jazz.

Across the city in Òran Mór, a diverse array of jazz virtuosos takes centre stage – from the smooth, intricate melodies of the Jim Mullen Trio to the funky rhythms of original member of the Average White Band Hamish Stuart and his band. International sensations Kyoto Jazz Massive will transport listeners on a mesmerising journey, blending Japanese and French influences into a harmonious fusion of sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mackintosh Church will present the inimitable Fergus McCreadie Trio. Fresh off their nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize and crowned winners of the Scottish Album of the Year in 2022, this Scottish ensemble will showcase their captivating compositions and virtuosic performances alongside tracks from their new album ‘Stream’.

The Nice n Sleazy stage will showcase the dynamic duo of Scottish saxophonist Norman Willmore and drummer Corrie Dick. Having graced stages at festivals across the UK, they will bring their electrifying energy and infectious rhythms to the heart of Glasgow. BLACKSABBATHMODE is a collaboration between nu-jazz duo BIGHEADMODE and distinguished multi-instrumentalist Plumm inspired by the legendary rock band, Black Sabbath.

Scottish protest musician Kapil Seshasayee fuses R&B, Indian classical and jazz fusion with contemporary electronic genres, fresh from touring the UK as support to Nadine Shah.

The free Late Night Jam Sessions will also return every evening of the festival. Two of the hosts include vocalist Marianne McGregor and saxophonist Helena Kay, and the sessions provide a crucial platform for musicians to come together to improvise and create unique musical moments into the wee hours of the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Jazz Festival is back for 2024!

Jill Rodger, Director of Glasgow Jazz Festival, said: "We are delighted that some of the biggest names in jazz will be joining us this summer. With over 20 confirmed events spread across the city, the 38th festival is set to be another iconic edition of this annual event.