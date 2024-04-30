Gigs of Glasgow May 2024: 18 of the best bands playing gigs in Glasgow in May

Some of the world’s hottest artists will be playing concerts in Glasgow this month - alongside some incredible local gigs.

We’ve put together this guide to some of the best bands gigging in Glasgow this month that any self-respecting music fan in the city needs to show face at.

Take a look below as we take a look at the best gigs happening in Glasgow throughout the month of May, 2024.

1 . Swim School (May 1) Catch Swim School before they head out on the festival circuit again - they play St Lukes Wednesday May 1 at 7pm.

2 . Lil Yachty (May 2) American rapper Lil Yachty comes to Glasgow on Thursday May 2 at the O2 Academy.

3 . Stag & Dagger warm-up party (May 3) The Stag & Dagger Warm-Up Party is taking place at Broadcast on Friday, May 3. Playing at the gig are: Red Vanilla, The Crails (pictured), Post Ironic State, and Dot Pixis.

4 . The Japanese House (May 7) The Japanese House will return to Glasgow after their last appearance supporting The 1975. The Japanese House will play SWG3 on Tuesday, May 7.