Gigs of Glasgow May 2024: 18 of the best bands playing gigs in Glasgow in May

Some of the world’s hottest artists will be playing concerts in Glasgow this month - alongside some incredible local gigs.
We’ve put together this guide to some of the best bands gigging in Glasgow this month that any self-respecting music fan in the city needs to show face at.
Take a look below as we take a look at the best gigs happening in Glasgow throughout the month of May, 2024.
1. Swim School (May 1)
Catch Swim School before they head out on the festival circuit again - they play St Lukes Wednesday May 1 at 7pm.
2. Lil Yachty (May 2)
American rapper Lil Yachty comes to Glasgow on Thursday May 2 at the O2 Academy.
3. Stag & Dagger warm-up party (May 3)
The Stag & Dagger Warm-Up Party is taking place at Broadcast on Friday, May 3. Playing at the gig are: Red Vanilla, The Crails (pictured), Post Ironic State, and Dot Pixis.
4. The Japanese House (May 7)
The Japanese House will return to Glasgow after their last appearance supporting The 1975. The Japanese House will play SWG3 on Tuesday, May 7.
