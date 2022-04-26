Billie Eilish is embarking on a global tour in 2022 - but when is she coming to Glasgow?

Following on from the huge success of her second studio album Happier Than Ever in 2021, Billie Eilish announced a tour taking her to venues around the world.

Eilish will be bringing the show to four cities across the UK, and playing 10 shows.

Fans will be happy to know that one of the UK dates for her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour is coming to Glasgow for one of the shows.

So when will Glasgow fans get to see the singer live?

Here is everything you need to know about Billie Eilish’s upcoming performance.

When is Billie Eilish playing Glasgow?

Billie Eilish is scheduled to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Tuesday 14 June. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm.

Can I still get tickets?

There are limited tickets available for both of the shows in Glasgow on Ticketmaster .

The tickets available are through resale, and prices currently start at £74.46.

Where else is the band playing?

Billie Eilish will be visiting the following UK cities with Happier Than Ever, The World Tour in 2022:

3 June - SSE Arena, Belfast

7 June - AO Arena, Manchester

8 June - AO Arena, Manchester

10 June - O2, London

11 June - O2, London

12 June - O2, London

14 June - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

15 June - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

16 June - O2, London

25 June - O2, London

26 June - O2, London

What is the setlist?

No official setlist has been released, and the tour has not yet commenced.

Setlistfm.com has released one of the setlist from her most recent show at Gila River Arena in Glendale USA:

bury a friend

I Didn’t Change My Number

NDA

Therefore I Am

my stranger addiction

Idontwannabeyouanymore

lovely

you should see me in a crown

Billie Bossa Nova

GOLDWING

Halley’s Comet

Oxytocin

ilomilo



Acoustic:

i love you

Your Power

Male Fantasy

OverHeated

bellyache

ocean eyes

Bored

Getting Older

Lost Cause

when the party’s over

all the good girls go to hell

everything i wanted

bad guy

Happier Than Ever

Who is Billie Eilish?

Singing sensation Billie Eilish responded to a video posted by the family of three-year-old Burnley 'superfan' Lana Wilkinson.

Born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, the Southern California native went from being a teenager to an international pop star and generational icon in the span of a few short years.

Billie Eilish gained recognition at the age of 14 when her brother, Finneas, wrote a song called Ocean Eyes.

After releasing the song on SoundCloud in 2016, it quickly went viral and Eilish was signed to Interscope Records’ Darkroom imprint shortly after.

In 2017, Eilish released her debut EP Don’t Smile At Me. The album was written and produced by herself alongside Finneas. The EP received critical acclaim and shot the singer to global fame.

The young artist released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We go? In 2019. The album went straight to the top of the UK and US charts upon release. The success made her the youngest female artist in UK chart history to score a No.1 album.

In January 2020, Eilish made history at the 62nd Grammy Awards as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories – collecting Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Her second studio album Happier Than Ever was released in 2021, and received critical acclaim as well as more awards.

At the 63rd Grammy Awards, Eilish’s success continued when she received four more nominations, taking home Record of the Year for Everything I Wanted and Best Song Written For Visual Media for No Time To Die.