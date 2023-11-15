Greggs are taking back to the 80's this Christmas with a festive rewind party featuring none other than the bassist for Spandau Ballet, Martin Kemp

Greggs has announced plans to kick off the festive season with an iconic three-part Christmas party series “Greggs presents: The Festive Rewind”, bringing the ultimate decade-themed Christmas parties to fans across the UK, with a date confirmed in Glasgow.

Those looking for the ultimate festive celebration needn’t look any further as Greggs will be transforming three venues across the UK into retro winter wonderlands, inspired by iconic decades of music.

The throwback series will kick off with a “Bake to the 80s” revival in Glasgow on Thursday November 30, combining statement hairstyles and legwarmers with karaoke classics.

On Friday December 8, Greggs will rewind “Bake to the 90s” in Birmingham, spicing up your life with the ultimate 90s hits. Friday December 15 will see the return of double denim as Greggs go “Bake to the 00s” in the series finale.

Following its sell out Festive Bake Brunch series last year, the first-of-its-kind Greggs experience will offer attendees complimentary festive themed cocktails, cheesy hits will be paired with cheesy pizza slices from Greggs’ very own bespoke Pizza Van, and of course attendees can fuel their decade defining dance moves at the ‘Festive Bake Bar.’

Hunsnet’s Gareth Howells will be powering each event with a mixture of ultimate Christmas hits and nostalgic anthems. Icons from decades gone by will also be making special guest appearances to fuel the throwback even further; 80s legend Martin Kemp (coming to Glasgow), 90s powerhouse HedKandi, and 00s superstars Steps’ H and Claire will all be taking to the DJ decks for further festive fun.

Each city will host a two and a half hour session from 4.30pm, offering hundreds of guests the chance to snap up exclusive tickets to the best festive event of the year. A £10 booking fee per person will apply to each reservation made and will be refunded upon attendance.