Guns N’ Roses will be playing their highly anticipated Glasgow show next month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guns N’ Roses will make their long-awaited return to Europe next month, making Glasgow their very own jungle.

Fans will be happy to know that after two years of waiting they can finally catch the iconic band live in concert.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show was originally scheduled for 2020, but they had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Popular

The rock legends announced in 2021 that they would be returning to Glasgow in 2022.

Axl Rose and the gang will be performing on Glasgow Green on July 5.

This tour marks Guns N’ Roses return to Europe for the third time since their historic Not In This Lifetime tour in 2016, which is the third highest grossing tour of all time.

Throughout their 2016 tour they performed a massive 160 shows for over five and a half million fans across the globe.

So, when and where will the iconic band be playing in Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

When are Guns N’ Roses playing Glasgow?

Guns N’ Roses are scheduled to play Glasgow Green on Tuesday 5 July 2022.

Doors are scheduled to open at 4:30pm.

Read More

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the show via Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing ticket prices for standing tickets started at £85.90. This price does not include any potential handling and delivery fees.

Who are the support acts?

There will be two special guests appearing at the show in Glasgow.

Both, Gary Clark Jr. and Phil Campbell and the Ba***rd Sons are scheduled to play.

Are my original tickets still valid?

The band was originally set to play these shows in May 2020 but the dates were rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticketmaster website states that all original tickets are valid: “Guns N’ Roses shows in London and Glasgow have been rescheduled to 1, 2 and 5 July 2022.”

“All tickets remain valid. Please note that the Glasgow show has changed venues and will now take place at Glasgow Green.”

When else in the UK will they be playing?

As well as their show at Glasgow Green, Guns N’ Roses will also be performing two shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The band will be the first ever live music act to play at the London venue.

They are scheduled to perform back to back shows on 1 July and 2 July 2022.

Who are Guns N’ Roses?

Guns N’ Roses are an american hard rock band from Los Angeles. They were formed in 1985.

The band released their debut album in Appetite for Destruction in 1987.

The album was a hit, and reached number one on the Billboard 200 a year after its release. This was due to the strength of their top ten singles "Welcome to the Jungle", "Paradise City", and "Sweet Child o’ Mine", which are known as some of the most iconic songs of all time.

The band is currently made up of the following members, Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese - are set to shatter the roofs off stadiums with their iconic hard-rock riffs this summer.