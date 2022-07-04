Roger Daltrey will be playing Glasgow this week.

Roger Daltrey will be bringing his Who Was I? tour to Glasgow this week.

The rock legend has been touring as a solo act since the end of june, and will be on tour for most of July too.

So, when is Roger Daltrey coming to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming concert.

Roger Daltrey

When is Roger Daltrey coming to Glasgow?

Roger Daltrey is scheduled to perform at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Wednesday 6 July 2022.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available and can be purchased via Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing ticket prices started from £46.60. This price does not include any additional handling and delivery fees that be be applied.

Where else in the UK is he playing?

Roger Daltrey has been touring for most of June and has shows throughout the majority of July. Fans can catch show at the following locations:

04 July - Symphony Hall, Birmingham UK

06 July - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow UK

09 July - O2 Apollo, Manchester UK

11 July - Empire Theatre, Liverpool UK

13 July - O2 City Hall, Newcastle UK

17 July - London Palladium, London UK

What will the setlist be?

While the setlist for Glasgow has yet to be confirmed, setlist.fm did release a setlist from earlier date on the tour that might give fans a better idea of what to expect.

This is a setlist from Daltrey’s show at Cliffs Pavilion in Southend-on-sea on Friday 1 July:

Let My Love Open the Door

Freedom Ride

Squeeze Ride

Waiting for a Friend

Another Tricky Day

Who Are You

Giving It All Away

The Kids Are Alright

Tattoo

After the Fire

Days of Light

The Way It Is

Some Kind of Hero

As Long as I have You

I Keep It to Myself

Baba O’Riley

Without Your Love

Young Man Blues

Who is Roger Daltry?

Roger Harry Daltrey CBE was born 1 March 1944 in London and is an English singer, musician and actor.

He is best known as the co-founder and the lead singer of the rock band the Who.

The Who are considered one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century and have sold over 100 million records worldwide.

As a member of The Who, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, as well as the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

Daltrey was ranked number 61 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time in 2010.

As a solo artist Roger Daltrey has released ten albums, he released his first solo album Daltrey in 1973 which peaked at number six in the UK album charts.

Daltrey’s most recent album As Long as I Have You was released in 2018, and peaked at number eight in the UK album charts.