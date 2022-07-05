Guns N’ Roses were scheduled to make their highly anticipated return to Glasgow tonight.

Guns N’ Roses were scheduled to make their long-awaited return to Glasgow this evening.

The rock legends announced in 2021 that they would be returning to Glasgow in 2022.

The show was originally scheduled for 2020, but they had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the band has been forced to cancel their show once again due to illness.

This tour marks Guns N’ Roses return to Europe for the third time since their historic Not In This Lifetime tour in 2016, which is the third highest grossing tour of all time.

Throughout their 2016 tour they performed a massive 160 shows for over five and a half million fans across the globe.

So, when and where will the iconic band be playing in Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

When were Guns N’ Roses supposed play Glasgow?

Guns N’ Roses were scheduled to play Glasgow Green on Tuesday 5 July 2022.

Why did Guns N’ Roses cancel their Glasgow show?

At 9.15pm on Monday 4 July it was confimed that the Glasgow Green show had been cancelled “due to illness and medical advice”.

The statement released across the abnd’s social media channels read: “sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022”

Will the Guns N’ Roses gig be rescheduled?

At the moment there is no rescheduled date for the show, however, the band released a statement that said they are working to find another date.

The statement said: “we are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Will I get a refund for my tickets?

Ticketmaster has a full refund policy for cancelled events that states: “If an event is cancelled altogether, we’ll usually just refund your tickets automatically.”

“We refund the face value for each ticket, and you’ll see a credit onto your card after we’ve emailed you about the cancellation with a timescale.”

You can check if your event has been altered/cancelled on Ticketmaster’s event status updates page.

For those who purchased tickets elsewhere, Live Nation states on their website that if a show is cancelled: “you will be given the choice to either attend the new date or claim a refund if you are unable to attend the new date.”

What should I do with my Guns N’ Roses tickets?

Organisers have told fans with tickets to ‘hold on’ to their tickets for the time being while they explore options for new dates. If they cannot find a new date, refunds will be issued automatically.

Who were the support acts?

There will be two special guests appearing at the show in Glasgow.

Both, Gary Clark Jr. and Phil Campbell and the Ba***rd Sons are scheduled to play.

Are my original tickets still valid?

The band was originally set to play these shows in May 2020 but the dates were rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticketmaster website states that all original tickets are valid: “Guns N’ Roses shows in London and Glasgow have been rescheduled to 1, 2 and 5 July 2022.”

“All tickets remain valid. Please note that the Glasgow show has changed venues and will now take place at Glasgow Green.”

Tickets for the 2022 show will remain valid and fans have been told to hold on to their tickets for the time being.

Who are Guns N’ Roses?

Guns N’ Roses are an american hard rock band from Los Angeles. They were formed in 1985.

The band released their debut album in Appetite for Destruction in 1987.

The album was a hit, and reached number one on the Billboard 200 a year after its release. This was due to the strength of their top ten singles "Welcome to the Jungle", "Paradise City", and "Sweet Child o’ Mine", which are known as some of the most iconic songs of all time.

The band is currently made up of the following members, Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese - are set to shatter the roofs off stadiums with their iconic hard-rock riffs this summer.