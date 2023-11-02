Green Day announce huge Glasgow concert in 2024

It will be the first time that Green Day will play in Glasgow since June 2022

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Global rock superstars Green Day have officially shared details on their massive 2024 global tour, where they will play to a huge outdoor crowd at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on June 25 2024 with support from Nothing But Thieves and Maid of Ace.

Support across the tour will come from the illustrious rock luminaries The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the UK/EU.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Saviors Tour, fueled by Monster Energy, kicks off with the European run on May 30 in Monte De Gozo, Spain and travels through France, Germany and Italy, before reaching the UK, including a huge London show at the legendary Wembley Stadium on June 29.

Green Day shared, “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

The tour will be a larger-than-life, career-spanning celebration of one of the biggest musical acts of all time and some of the most important albums in history. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s 1994 certified Diamond album, Dookie, and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s juggernaut, American Idiot.